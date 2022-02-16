Bulldog boys split games with Indees and Vikings

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

Following a heartbreaking two-point loss to rival Glenwood City the previous night, the Boyceville boys’ basketball team rebounded with their second highest offensive output of the season to pummel visiting Independence 82-47 in a non-conference contest Tuesday, February 8.

But, the Bulldogs couldn’t put together back-to-back wins as they fell to conference foe Colfax 50-36 last Thursday, February 10 on the Vikings’ home court.

Independence

Coming off a disappointing loss to rival Glenwood City, the Boyceville boys’ basketball team would be hungry for a win on February 8, and then would find a suitable snack in one-win Independence.

The Bulldogs would start the game out on a 15-2 run to set the pace on the evening. They would extend their lead to 15 at midway mark when they took a 23-7 lead.

Devin Halama would set the pace from the outside as he would connect on three 3-pointers in the opening half. Meanwhile Grant Kaiser would do the heavy lifting in the interior and score eight in the opening frame.

Even though they would have a slight defensive lapse down the stretch and allowed the Indees to score 21 points in the final 9:00 minutes of the half, the Bulldogs would go into intermission up 46-28.

The Bulldogs would continue the 3-point barrage as Halama would hit another in the second, along with Simon Evenson, Nick Olson, and Jack Phillips. These shots would help Boyceville stretch their lead to 69-36 at the midpoint of the second half.

The Bulldogs would cruise from there for the 82-47 win to secure their fourth win of the year.

“I thought everyone who saw the floor played with great energy and the team really fed off each other and did great supporting each other,” mentioned Coach Colby Dotseth after the win.

Halama led his team with 16 points on the evening, including the four 3-pointers. Kaiser and Caden Wold were close behind with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Colfax

Unlike the previous game against Independence, the Boyceville boys’ cagers would dig themselves an early hole. While they would attempt to crawl back out, Colfax proved to be to much as the Bulldogs would fall 50-36 on February 10.

The Vikings would jump out to the quick 16-2 lead in the first 9:00 minutes as Boyceville would struggle to get anything going on the offensive end of the court. A 6-0 run by Boyceville would cut into that lead, but Colfax would settle things down and hold onto the 21-13 halftime lead. Grant Kaiser would be the main contributor in the half as he put in six to pace the way

The Bulldogs would cut the Viking lead to 29-22 with 11:30 to play in the game, however the Vikings would have the manpower to hold off the Bulldogs for the victory.

Caden Wold had 11 points on the evening to lead his team. While he was the only playing in double digits, Simon Evenson and Kaiser pitched in seven and six respectively to aid in the cause.