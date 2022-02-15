Viking, Mounder girls receive first-round byes in playoffs

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

In the first-ever WIAA computer-ranked seedings for the upcoming girls’ state basketball tournament series, both Colfax and Elk Mound received first-round byes.

Colfax, currently first in the Dunn-St. Croix with an 11-1 mark and 20-2 overall, received the third seed in the Division 4, Sectional 1B half bracket and will play the winner of the Cadott (#6) and Augusta (#11) game in a regional semifinal game on Friday, February 25.

Osseo-Fairchild, who is 13-1 in the Cloverbelt West and 22-1 overall, was awarded the top seed in the Sectional 1B bracket while Neillsville, leaders of the Cloverbelt East with a 15-0 conference mark and 20-2 overall mark, is the second seed. Durand, who shares second place in the Dunn-St. Croix with Elk Mound was the fourth seed.

Elk Mound (10-2, 17-5) was given the second seed in the Division 3 Sectional 1B bracket. The Lady Mounders will host the winner of the Stanley-Boyd (#7) and Viroqua (#10) quarterfinal contest in a Friday, February 25 regional semifinal.

The top seed in the D3, Sectional 1B went to West Salem with Altoona receiving the third seed and Wisconsin Dells being ranked fourth.

Regional finals will be played Saturday, February 26.