Elk Mound girls double up Bulldogs

BOYCEVILLE — The Lady Mounders 23 to five run, keyed by five three-point baskets, in the opening nine minutes of a Dunn-St. Croix girls’ basketball game in Boyceville last Tuesday, February 8, helped propel Elk Mound to a 61-29 triumph.

Freshman Ellie Schiszik had three triples while teammates Brooke Emery and Tori Blaskowski each added a three pointer during that span to help lead Elk Mound to its tenth Dunn-St. Croix win in 11 games.

Schiszik added a fourth trey later as she scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the first half as the Mounders went into halftime with a 32-15 advantage over the host Bulldogs.

Elk Mound’s offense continued to churn out points in the second half including three pointers as Olivia Schreiber netted a pair of long-range baskets to finish with 12 points while Madisyn Mohr and Lydia Levra each added threes as the Mounders put up another 29 points and finished with ten triples in the contest.

Defensively, Elk Mound held Boyceville to 14 points in the final 18 minutes of play.

Stella Rhude chipped in a pair of baskets in each half to finish with nine points while Allie Roder tallied seven, Blaskowski six, and Emery finished with five.

The Lady Mounders also dominated the boards hauling in 25 rebounds including a high of five by Blaskowski and four from Roder. Blaskowski also tallied seven assists to lead Elk Mound.

Junior Rachael Montgomery led the Bulldogs with 11 points.

Elk Mound went 5-for-12 from the free throw line while Boyceville, who had just one three in the game by Hannah Dunn, finished 6-for-13 from the charity stripe.