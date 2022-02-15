Colfax boys end week with loss to Osceola

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

COLFAX — The Colfax boys faced a tall order – literally –when they hosted the Osceola Chieftains in a make up contest Saturday, February 12. The starting lineup for the Chieftains stood six foot or taller with most of their bench players also on the taller side.

The Vikings stuck with them through the first half but when the final buzzer went off, Colfax was on the losing end 65-39.

Osceola plays in the very competitive Middle Border Conference but were in the lower end at 4-7, and were 12-9 overall.

Colfax fell behind 10-0 before Tristan Lenz dropped in a pair of free throws. Bryce Sikora scored in the paint and Ryan Albricht converted one of three free throws but the Chieftains seemed to have an answer for every point Colfax scored.

Nick Jensen hit from close range and Nate Hydukovich canned a long range shot but, the Vikings trailed 22-10. Osceola proceeded to turn the ball over several times, allowing Colfax to add some points with Sikora hitting a deuce and Albricht dropping in a trey and the Vikings inched closer, down 22-15. Elijah Entzminger scored four of the Vikings final six points of the half on a bucket and two free tosses and the Vikings trailed just 25-19 at the break.

The second half was pretty much all Chieftains as they stormed out of the locker room with two quick buckets. After a Hydukovich free toss, Osceola used a 13-point run in a span of about three minutes to make it 48-20. Lenz stopped the bleeding with a shot in the paint but the deficit stayed between 20-32 points the rest of the way.

Kyle Irwin and Mitch Medin both buried a triple late in the contest and Colton Hoffman added two final buckets to end the Vikings scoring.

Sikora led the Vikings with eight points while Hydukovich added six. The loss leaves the Vikings 8-11 overall and things won’t get any easier for them with three conference games this week, two against Spring Valley and one at Elk Mound.