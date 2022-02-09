Bulldog wrestlers win two of three in home quad

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville wrestling team capped the regular season by hosting a quad meet last Thursday, February 3.

Participants included fellow Dunn-St. Croix member Durand along with Big Rivers combatants Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial. Boyceville finished 2-1 in the meet as it bested Durand 58-24 and Eau Claire Memorial 48-36 but fell 54-24 to Hudson.

Five Bulldog wrestlers finished the event unbeaten. Keegan Plemon (285) with three pins, along with Ira Bialzik (160), Tyler Dormanen (170), and Bash Nielson (195) all finished 3-0 on the evening. Noah Evenson (113) was 2-0, and Wyatt Sell (106) and Jake Bialzik (132) went 2-1.

The Bulldogs opened the quad with a resounding 58-24 win over Durand in the teams’ final dual of the Dunn-St. Croix season. Boyceville won ten of the 14 matches including six by pin falls and three on forfeits. Pins were turned in by Tyler Dormanen, Jack Gruenhagen, John Klefstad, Keegan Plemon, Noah Evenson, and Jake Bialzik to help the Bulldogs finish with a 3-1 mark in the D-SC with the victory.

In the second round, Boyceville took on BRC power Hudson. Boyceville had an early lead of 9-6 and 15-12 thanks to Tyler Dormanen’s 10-6 win over Ethan Winkleman at 170 pounds, and pins by Sebastian Nielson (195) and Keegan Plemon (285) but, Hudson won seven of the final nine matches including six by falls. The Bulldogs only wins in that span came at 132 pounds where Jake Bialzik won a 12-10 overtime decision and a pin by Ira Bialzik in the dual’s final match at 160 pounds.

The third and final round of competition saw the Bulldogs take on the Old Abes of Eau Claire Memorial. Boyceville won eight matches including five via forfeits with the other three coming on pins by Keegan Plemon (285), Ira Bialzik (160), and Tyler Dormanen (170).

Boyceville will begin the WIAA tournament series this Saturday, February 12 when it travels to Cadott for the WIAA Division 3 regional. Competing teams will include the Bulldogs along with host Cadott, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, Glenwood City, Spring Valley/Elmwood, Stanley-Boyd and Thorp/Owen-Withee. The winning team will advance to the team sectional next Tuesday, February 15 which will also be held in Cadott while the top two place winners in each bracket advance to the individual sectional slated for Saturday, February 19 in St. Croix Falls.

Boyceville

58,

Durand

24

160-Ira Bialzik (B) received forfeit; 170-Tyler Dormanen (B) pinned Ethan Weiss (D), 0:47; 182-Jack Gruenhagen (B) pinned Magnus Lukic (D), 1:00; 195-Sebastian Nielson (B) received forfeit; 220-John Klefstad (B) pinned Ethan Brunner (D), 2:42; 285-Keegan Plemon (B) pinned Ubaldo Martinez (D), 3:34; 106-Wyatt Sell (B) received forfeit; 113-Noah Evenson (B) pinend Michael Strasser (D), 5:38; 120-Joey Baker (D) pinned Ryker Benitz (B), 0:35; 126-Landen Lindstrom (D) pinned Emma Gruenhagen (B), 4:43; 132-Jake Bialzik (B) pinned Ethan Lindstrom (D), 1:26; 138-Roy Cooper (D) received forfeit; 145-Kyle Lipke (B) majored Lucas Traun (D), 10-1; 152-Dawson hartung (D) pinned Brayan Vazquez (B), 3:00.

Hudson

54,

Boyceville

24

170-Tyler Dormanen (B) dec. Ethan Winkleman (H), 10-6; 182-Ben Draveling (H) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (B), 0:40; 195-Sebastian Nielson (B) pinned Quentin Bratsch (H), 2:30; 220-Ryan Rambo (H) pinned John Klefstad (B), 2:21; 285-Keegan Plemon (B) pinned Ethan Jensen (H), 3:03; 106-Liam Neitzel (H) pinned Wyatt Sell (B), 1:38; 113-Austin Krenz (H) pinned Makayla Schewe (B), 0:30; 120-Natalie Klavetter (H) pinned Ryker Benitz (B), 1:21; 126-Noah Moltzan (H) pinned Emma Gruenhagen (B), 2:47; 132-Jake Bialzik (B) sudden victory over Lon Feia (H), 12-10; 138-Riley Steltzner (H) received forfeit; 145-Graeme Anderson (H) pinned Kyle Lipke (B), 5:02; 152-Dawson Clymer (H) pinned Brayan Vazquez (B), 3:03; 160-Ira Bialzik (B) pinned Joey Sullivan (H), 4:39.

Boyceville

48,

EC

Memorial

36

182-Jacob Cooper (ECM)) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (B), 2:52; 195-Sebastian Nielson (B) received forfeit; 220-Logan Gorek (ECM) received forfeit; 285-Keegan Plemon (B) pinned Evan Artisensi (ECM), 1:26; 106-Wyatt Sell (B) received forfeit; 113-Noah Evenson (B) received forfeit; 120-Ryker Benitz (B) received forfeit; 126-Emma Gruenhagen (B) received forfeit; 132-JLuke Beeksma (ECM) pinned Jake Bialzik (B), 5:05; 138-Christian Franchuk (ECM) received forfeit; 145-Brandon Peterson (ECM) pinned Kyle Lipke (B), 1:31; 152-Michael Organ (ECM) pinned Brayan Vazquez (B), 3:07; 160-Ira Bialzik (B) pinned Eli Coates (ECM), 0:25; 170-Tyler Dormanen (B) pinned Connor Gorek (ECM), 1:07.