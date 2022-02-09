Boyceville girls bruised by Durand and Colfax

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

They were literally “David vs. Goliath” contests when the Lady Bulldogs had to take on two of the three first-place Dunn-St. Croix girls’ squads last week.

The outcomes were as one might expect considering Boyceville had just one win coming into them.

Hosting Durand last Tuesday evening, February 1, the Bulldogs were drubbed 66-23 by the Panthers.

Things didn’t go much better, especially offensively, when Boyceville visited Colfax two days later as it scored just a dozen points including just four in the second half in a 56-12 loss to the Vikings.

Those most recent reminders of the disparity between the top and bottom teams in the conference saw the Bulldog slip to 1-10 in league play and 1-19 overall.

This coming week’s play will not be much easier as Boyceville hosted the other top squad, Elk Mound, Tuesday night, February 8 and will go to Elmwood on Friday, February 11 to take on the E/PC Wolves, who are fourth in the D-SC standings.

The Bulldogs will then finish out the regular season with a pair of homes games against Augusta on Monday, February 14 and rival Glenwood City, whom Boyceville beat earlier this season for its only win, on Thursday, February 17.

Durand

All Boyceville had to show for its first nine minutes of work at home against Durand February 1 were a pair of free throws which allowed the Panthers to push out to a 17-2 advantage.

While Bulldogs’ offensive output improved slightly over the latter part of the first half, Hannah Dunn canned a three-point shot for the Bulldogs while teammates Rachael Montgomery, Hailey Hanestad, and Sarah Stoveren each made two-point hoops, Durand’s offense exploded for another 22 points to lead 39-11 at the break.

The Panthers netted seven of their ten three-pointers in the opening 18 minutes as eight different players scored for them.

In the second half, Dunn hit another three for the Bulldogs and Hanestad and Montgomery each netted their second hoops. Boyceville’s other five points in that final half came via the free throw line.

The Panthers scoring slowed a bit in that final half but they still managed to put in another 27 points en route to the 66-23 win.

Dunn lead the Bulldogs with eight points with Montgomery adding five, Hanestad four, and Harper Olson three. Boyceville finished 7-for-11 at the line.

Durand had 11 players score points in the contest led by Karlie Weisenbeck who topped all scorers with 16 points. The Panthers made eight of their 17 freebies.

Colfax

Host Colfax scored early and often in the first half, grabbing a 22-1 lead against Boyceville Thursday, February 3.

Hailey Hanestad canned a triple for the Bulldogs but, the Vikings went on another scoring streak with 17 points for a 41-5 advantage.

A three pointer by the Bulldogs’ Hannah Dunn ended the Bulldogs’ first-half scoring and the Vikings tacked on four free tosses for a 45-8 halftime lead.

Colfax opened the second half with a 9-2 run to make it 54-10 and the running clock time began at the nine minute mark.

The Bulldogs managed just four points in the second half – a Hannah Dunn basket and two free throws by Rachael Montgomery.

Hanestad and Dunn led the Bulldogs with five points each. Boyceville was 4-for-8 at the foul stripe with two triples.