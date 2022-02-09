Boyceville boys fall to top D-SC teams

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

The top two teams in the conference would prove to be a tough task for the Boyceville boys’ basketball team this past week. Slow starts and below par shooting would hamper the Bulldogs on the week as they would drop both games.

Boyceville (0-9,3-13) traveled to Dunn-St. Croix leader Durand (9-0,14-3) on February 1. They would fall into an early deficit en route to a Panther 69-31 victory.

To end the week on February 4, the Bulldogs hosted Spring Valley (7-1,12-3). The Cardinals would hold Boyceville to only ten points in the second half and cruise to 30-point victory at 57-27.

“We are going to have a tough stretch coming up with hardly any rest between games which is going to really test us mentally,” indicated coach Colby Dotseth. He continued, “I believe all 4 of these games could be very competitive for us and hopefully as a team and as individuals we can come together and play with maximum effort.”

The Bulldogs traveled to rival Glenwood City on February 7; results will be available in next week’s edition. They host Independence on February 8 and travel to Colfax on February 10.

Durand

The Panthers proved to be too much for the Bulldogs right out of the gate. The Bulldogs struggled against the Durand pressure and only managed ten points in the opening period. Grant Kaiser, Jack Phillips, and Simon Evenson were the only Bulldogs to find the goal in the first half.

Along with aggressive defense, the Panther offense would pour in 39 points in the first 18 minutes. Durand was led by the duo of Zack Nelson and Ethan Anibas who combined for 25 points before intermission.

While the second half found the Bulldogs a bit more productive, putting in 21 points, it wouldn’t be nearly enough to overcome a good Durand team. The Panthers would coast to the 69-31 win.

“This game we struggled mightily throughout with Durand’s pressure,” conceded Dotseth. “They weren’t even at full strength with a varsity starter out, but they did a great job with pressuring us in the half-court game.”

Kaiser led his team on the on the offensive end with eight points. Devin Halama and Evenson were close behind with seven and six points respectively.

Spring Valley

Boyceville would keep things tight for the first nine minutes with the second place Cardinals. Baskets by Braden Roemhild, Kaiser, and Chase Hollister would help keep the Bulldogs within seven at 13-6.

3-pointers by Nick Olson and Caden Wold would keep things close, but Spring Valley would outscore Boyceville by eight points down the stretch to lead 31-17 at halftime.

In the second half, the Bulldogs defense would buckle down and only allow 20 points. Unfortunately, Boyceville couldn’t muster much on the offensive side of the court and they would fall by the score of 57-27.

Olson paced his team with seven points on the evening. Evenson followed him with five points, while Kaiser had four for the Bulldogs.