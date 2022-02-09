2022 Glenwood City Tri-M Inductees

Glenwood City High School is proud to announce the 2022 Tri-M Music Honor Society Inductees. These students are charter members of the Glenwood City High School Chapter of Tri-M.

Class of 2022: Lindsey Bazille, Brendan Booth, Henry Draxler, Alyssa Fouks, Emma Lamb, Isabella Simmons

Class of 2023: Amalia Draxler, Aubree Logghe

The Tri-M Music Honor Society is a program of the National Association for Music Education (NAfME), which focuses on creating future leaders in music education and music advocacy.

Tri-M is the only music honor society for junior/middle school and high school students in the country.

Tri-M recognizes students that have gone above and beyond both academically and musically.

Tri-M also provides students leadership opportunities to make a difference in their community through music-based service projects.

There are more than 2,100 chapters across 50 states and 15 countries.

Tri-M involves more than 84,000 students in grades 6-12.

Each year, student members contribute more than 750,000 service hours to their school and local communities and raise nearly $1 million for causes they care about.