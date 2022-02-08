Washburn Woman Sentenced to 5 Years for Her Role in Drug Conspiracy

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Marcie Leoso, 40, Washburn, Wisconsin was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 5 years in federal prison for her role in a heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine conspiracy. Leoso pleaded guilty on September 28, 2021 to conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

In April and May 2020, Leoso made several trips with her co-conspirator Aaron Guski to pick up heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine from a source in Minnesota to redistribute in the Bayfield and Ashland areas. The leader of the conspiracy, David Stone, while incarcerated in state custody, directed his associates, including Leoso, on when to pick up drugs, how much to pay, and how and where to distribute them throughout the area. Leoso’s relevant conduct included 75 grams of fentanyl/heroin and over 3 ounces of methamphetamine.

Judge Conley remarked on how unbelievable it was that so many people were willing to participate in a drug conspiracy orchestrated via phone calls from an individual in custody.

Leoso is the first member of the conspiracy to be sentenced. The four other co-conspirators have pleaded guilty to federal charges. David Stone is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Conley on February 16, Chai Vang on April 26, Aaron Guski on April 28, and Mala Persaud on May 4.

The charges against these five individuals are the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Ashland Police Department, Washburn Police Department, Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Red Cliff Police Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Schlipper is handling the prosecution.