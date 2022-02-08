Spooner man $1 Million Powerball winner

MADISON—Daniel Bellefeuille always had a feeling he was going to win big playing the Powerball. Win big he did with a $1 million winning ticket he purchased at the Spooner Marathon, while filling up his snowmobile with gas.

“I had a dream ever since the Powerball started that I was going to win,” Bellefeuille said. “This comes at the right time because I’m going to retire.”

To win the $1 million prize, Bellefeuille matched five numbers (9-24-35-46-65) but missed the Powerball of 22. Bellefeuille’s win in the January 17th drawing is the first Wisconsin million-dollar winner for a Monday drawing since Powerball added Monday drawings on August 23, 2021.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent incentive. For selling the $1 million Powerball ticket, Spooner Marathon received $20,000.

Powerball drawings are on Monday, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m., but the ticket must be purchased before 9 p.m. on drawing date.