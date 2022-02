Local students graduate from UW-Stout

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MENOMONIE, Wis. (January 31, 2022) – The following students from the area graduated in December 2021 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis.

UW-Stout, Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, has 47 undergraduate majors and 24 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate above 97% for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2001.

Enrollment was 7,670 in the fall. The university graduated 454 undergraduate and 106 Graduate School students in December 2021.

Colfax: Emma Emch, BFA Interior Design; Peyton Hellmann, MS School Counseling; Chelsea Richmond, MS Education

Elk Mound: Max Gibson, BS Criminal Justice and Rehabilitation; Chandler Schreiber, BS Construction

Knapp: Kenzie Haas, BS Rehabilitation Services; Morgan Kuhn, BS Business Administration

Menomonie: Grace Biegler, BS Early Childhood Education

Joshua Biegler, BS Mechanical Engineering; Mackenzie Brooks, BS Psychology; Hannah Delk, BS Psychology; Marcus Goebel, BS Technology Education; Adam Guldan, BS Engineering Technology; Taylor Hawkins, BS Information and Communication Technology; Nika Johannsen, BS Applied Science; Chris Johnson, BS Applied Social Science; Matt Jones, BS Construction; Megan Kieper-Charapata, MS Healthcare Administration; Alex Larson, BS Construction; Sarah Larson, BS Early Childhood Education; Luke Levendowski, BS Computer Science; Madeline Matter, BS Business Administration; Drew Miller, MS Manufacturing Engineering; Brandon Nitz, BS Packaging; Carter Pritchard, BS Business Administration; Matthew Roskowski, MS Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Kayla Spaeth, BFA Studio Art; Andrew Spaight, BS Business Administration; Maryrose Stattelman, BFA Entertainment Design; Riley Stolen, BS Business Administration; Kelsey Trinkner, MS Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Tracen Vail, BS Computer Science; Chase Welsch, BS Psychology; Danielle Woody, MS Clinical Mental Health Counseling;

Ridgeland: Amber Glaser, BS Special Education