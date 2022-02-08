Local students graduate from UW-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 678 degrees in December. Of the degrees awarded, 676 were received by students attending the Eau Claire campus and 2 were received by students attending UW-Eau Claire – Barron County.
Local students who received degrees and their fields of study are:
Colfax: Makayla Mattson, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, psychology, Eau Claire
Elk Mound: Dylan Black, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, computer science, Eau Claire; Hannah Cedarblade, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, special education, Eau Claire; Hunter Gagner, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, marketing, Eau Claire; Maria Heltne, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders, Eau Claire; Kassandra Jain, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Social Work, social work, Eau Claire; David Reither, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, psychology, Eau Claire; Thomas Reither, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, computer science, Eau Claire; Kevin Reynolds, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, accounting, Eau Claire; Lauren Scharlau, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, management and marketing, Eau Claire
Menomonie: Andrew Rhodes, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, computer science, Eau Claire; Cameron Senor, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, computer science, Eau Claire