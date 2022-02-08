Glenwood City, Menomonie, Baldwin-Woodville, New Richmond, Clear Lake, Spring Valley and Osceola, have primary elections for school boards

GLENWOOD CITY

Seven area school districts will have Primary Elections for School Board members next Tuesday, February 15th. A primary is when there is more that twice the number of people running for the open seats on the school board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The primary will reduce the number of people on the April ballot to just two for each open seat.

Eight people are seeking the three open seats on the Glenwood City School board. They are Carrie Klatt, Cindy Drury, Amy Dopkins, Nate Simmons, Nicole Miller, Steve Davis, Sally Standaert, and Chuckle DeSmith. Davis, Standaert and Lori Obermueller, who is not seeking re-election, are the incumbents.

CLEAR LAKE

Four people are seeking the one open seat on the Clear Lake School Board. They are: Nikki Sunday, Lisa Moggo, Jason Jay Kirk, and Tony Weiss.

MENOMONIE

Seven people are running for the three open seats on the Menomonie School Board including Abe Smith, David Styer, Jennifer Sakry, Brittany Weiker, Dominique Stewart, Rachel Henderson, and Scott Parker. Styer is an incumbent, as are Chris Freeman and Clint Moses, who are not on the ballot.

BALDWIN-WOODVILLE

Five people have filed for the two open seats on the Baldwin-Woodville School Board. They are: Jason Sykora, Denise Monicken, Carlene Dietzman, Austin VanDamme, and Tony Weiss.

NEW RICHMOND

For the New Richmond School Board, five people are on the ballot for the February 5th Primary election. They include Neal A. Melby, Greg Gartner, Christopher Parent, Christi Westlund, and Jessica Brotzler.

SPRING VALLEY

April Robelia, Nate Flanders, Jon Erickson, Brian T. Wang, Dan Stasiek, Joan Ford, Monica Vorlicek, and Minda J. Matthys and the eight candidates running for the three open seats on the school board.

OTHER AREA SCHOOL DISTRICTS

The school districts of Boyceville, Colfax, and Elk Mound are not having a Primary Election.