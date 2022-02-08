Colfax wrestling trio places in Cloverbelt Conference tourney

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

CADOTT — Three Raptor wrestlers from Colfax placed in the 2022 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling tournament held this past Saturday, February 5 at Cadott High School.

Senior Luke Blanchard finished as the runner-up in the 152-pound weight class while sophomore Aiden Anderson copped fourth place at 106 pounds and junior Brison Tuschl finished fifth at 120 pounds.

Bloomer/Colfax, competing in its first Cloverbelt Conference tourney, finished fourth in the nine-team meet with 102 points. The host Hornets, who are ranked fifth in the latest Division 3 standings, won the tournament title with 232 points. Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal took second with 198 points and Regis/Altoona was third with 176. Abbotsford/Colby finished a point behind Bloomer/Colfax to take fifth followed by Stanley-Boyd in sixth with 97 points, Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek scored 85 to place seventh, Spencer/Columbus Catholic took eighth with a 84.5 and Thorp/Owen-Withee was ninth with 35 points.

Bloomer/Colfax finished third in the final dual standings after beating Abbotsford/Colby in the crossover match January 28.

Blanchard, ranked eighth in the latest Division 2 145-pound weight class, finished 2-1 in Cadott. Following a bye in the quarterfinals, Blanchard shutout Brayden Meyer of Abbotsford/Colby with a 13-0 major decision in the semifinals to gain a spot in the 152-pound championship where he met up with Cadott’s Tristan Drier, who is ranked fourth in the weight class in Division 3 and has a 36-2 record. Blanchard battle hard throughout the match but lost 8-3 to Drier, settling for the silver. Blanchard will take a 22-5 mark into the WIAA tournament series which gets underway this Saturday with regional competitions.

Aiden Anderson split his fourth matches at 106 pounds. Like Blanchard, Anderson received a bye in the quarterfinals. Anderson was pinned by Cayden Gunter of Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek early in the third period. That loss sent Anderson to the consolation semifinals where he received another bye and a spot in the third-place bout. In that contest, Anderson lost a 9-2 decision to Kaleb Lodahl of Cadott and finished fourth.

Brison Tuschl also went 2-2 in his bracket at 120 pounds. After being pinned by Stanley-Boyd’s Alexander Nitz in the first period of their quarterfinal’s match, Tuschl won a 9-3 decision over Cera Philson of Thorp/Owen-Withee in the opening consolation round only to fall on a 40-second pin to Logan Harel of Cadott in the consolation semifinals. Tuschl, however, bounced back and beat Noah Schroeder of O-F/A/FC 9-4 to take fifth.

Bloomer senior Bowen Rothbauer (36-2) was the only Raptor to win a championship in Cadott. Rothbauer beat Hornet Cole Pfeiffer 6-4 in overtime to take the 160-pound gold medal.

Alex Poirier (145) placed second, Brok Mccann (195) was third, Samy Espinal (220) took fifth and Evan Nitek (182) finished sixth for Bloomer/Colfax.

The Raptors will compete in the Division 2 regional in Neillsville this Saturday, February 12 with the top two place winners in each weight class advancing to the individual sectional tournament the following Saturday in Amery.

The team sectional is set for next Tuesday, February 15 in Somerset.