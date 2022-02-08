Colfax Spelling Bee Winners

THE COLFAX ELEMENTARY recently held its 2022 school-wide spelling bee. Colfax Elementary Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion was Rayna Keltner. Rayna will be participating and competing in the CESA #11 Northern Regional Spelling Bee later in February. Congratulations to all of the students for their hard work and sportsmanship in this competition! Students that participated in the event are pictured above. Front row (L to R): Grady Spencer-Braaten, Jillian Rose, Leni Guideboni, Corbin Gilbertson, Charles Fruit and London Wirth. Second row (L to R): Reagan Nelson, Jack Leavens, Camden Berthiaume, Eli Nygaard and Mason Krueger. Third row (L to R): Joey Nieto, Molly Krueger, Sophia Gonzalez, Rayna Keltner and Joey Paulson. Back row (L to R): Rosemary Loew and Grant Paulus. —photo submitted