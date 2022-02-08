Area students receive degrees from UW-River Falls

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The following local residents were among 437 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following commencement in December. Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 395 undergraduates, while 42 students received master’s degrees.

At graduation, four types of merit awards are recognized:

Senior Merit – Graduating seniors who have maintained a 3.500 grade point for their last 60 credits at UWRF.

Cum Laude – Graduating seniors with a minimum cumulative 3.700 grade point average for their entire college career at all institutions.

Magna Cum Laude – Graduating seniors with a minimum cumulative 3.800 grade point average for their entire college career at all institutions.

Summa Cum Laude – Graduating seniors with a minimum cumulative 3.900 grade point average for their entire college career at all institutions.

Colfax: Brittany Hoffman, Bachelor of Science, Sustainable Management

Eau Galle: Sydney Wekkin, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude

Menomonie: Alexander Traxler, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business

Founded in 1874, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls is located in a scenic community just 30 miles from downtown St. Paul. Minn. UW-River Falls students are empowered, beginning in their first semester, to participate in groundbreaking research, global travel, and collaborative learning with award-winning and caring faculty. This commitment to academic excellence has led to UW-River Falls consistently being named a Best College in the Midwest.