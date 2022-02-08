$316.3 Million Wisconsin Powerball Jackpot Claimed by Brown County Couple Prize called “a blessing” by winners

MADISON, Wis. –A married couple from Oneida in Brown County, Tammy and Cliff Webster, have claimed the winning $316.3 million jackpot-winning Powerball ticket sold by Jackson Pointe Citgo in Green Bay earlier this year.

The winners opted to take the cash option of $225.1 million rather than annual payments. After federal taxes of $54 million and state taxes of $17.2 million, their final take home amount is $153.9 million.

The ticket had the winning numbers of 6, 14, 25, 33, 46, Powerball 17 from the January 5, 2022 draw. The couple split the $632.6 million jackpot with another winner who bought a ticket in California. The jackpot was the seventh largest in Powerball history.

“We are sincerely grateful for this incredible event,” said Tammy. “We always believed that we had a chance to win if we played and this is a dream come true.”

Cliff agreed and expressed his deep appreciation for what he called “a blessing.”

“This is a wonderful blessing, and we are incredibly thankful and most appreciative of this opportunity,” he added.

The Websters are Native Americans. Tammy is part Oneida and part Sioux, and Cliff is Oneida. Both are members of the Oneida Nation.

“I could not be more thrilled for the Websters! It was very exciting to celebrate their win with them,” said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. “It’s incredible that we get to keep celebrating big wins in our state. This is the fourth major jackpot won in the past four years in WINsconsin,” referring to three Powerball jackpots and one Mega Millions won in Wisconsin since March 2019.

Jackson Pointe Citgo, 2710 Packerland Drive in Green Bay, received a $100,000 incentive for selling the winning ticket. After learning of the win, General Manager Mary Willems said, “My heart is racing. I have goosebumps all over…It’s just really great for our store, for our community here.”

Earning the title of WINsconsin, Wisconsin has had 19 Powerball jackpot wins since the game debuted in 1992. The 19 wins puts Wisconsin fourth on the list of most frequently winning Powerballstates.

In March 2019, Wisconsin had a record-setting $768.4 million jackpot winner with a ticket sold at a Speedway in New Berlin. The winning ticket is the second largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. lottery history and fourth largest all-time lottery jackpot. Most recently, in June 2020, two Wisconsin friends from the Menomonie area split the Powerball jackpot of $22 million with a ticket purchased at Synergy Coop Exit 45 in Menomonie.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play with the option to purchase the Power Play feature for an additional dollar for a chance to multiply winnings. Power Play does not apply to the jackpot. Powerball drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday to be included in that day’s drawing. The 10x multiplier is only in play when the advertised annuity jackpot is $150 million or less. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

