St. Croix County Population shows big increase, Dunn Co. up

Population figures from the 2020 census shows that St. Croix County gained over 9,000 residents in the last ten years.

The 2020 figure puts the population of St. Croix County at 93,536 up from 84,345, a gain of 9191.

Dunn County showed a gain of some 1,583 people putting its population at 45,440.

The western part of St. Croix County showed big increases in population with the City of Hudson gaining some 1,969 people putting their population at 14,755 while townships surrounding Hudson showed big increases. The village of Roberts went from 1,651 to 1,919 and the Village of Baldwin increased from 3,976 to 4,291, but the village of Hammond lost 49 people putting their population at 1,873.

Glenwood City showed an increase of 74 people to 1,306. The village of Wilson gained 25 people to 209 and the Village of Woodville went from 1,334 to 1,386. Deer Park had an increase of 31 to 249.

In Dunn County the population of the Village of Boyceville went from 1,089 to 1,100 with Knapp showing a gain from 459 to 478. However, the Village of Downing lost 31 people in the last ten years, now showing a population of 234, and also the Village of Wheeler showing a decline in population at 326 down from 351 in 2010. The Village of Ridgeland also had a population decline from273 to 258.

The City of Menomonie had a slight increase in population over the last ten years going form 16,264 to 16,843. The Village of Elk Mound showed an increase of 107 people to 985.

As a state, Wisconsin showed an increase in population of 206,732 to 5,893,715 people.

The following are the census county for St. Croix County Townships in our area. Comparison from the 2010 to the 2020 county was not available to us at his time.

The Town of Glenwood had a count of 747, Town of Emerald, 831; Town of Forest, 638; Town of Springfield, 933; Town of Baldwin 1,047; Town of Cylon, 708.

The following is a listing of Dunn County’s township population: Town of Colfax, 1,230; Town of Dunn, 1.473; Town of Elk Mound 1,897; Town of Hay River, 327; Town of Menomonie, 3,415; Town of Sheridan, 460; Town of Sherman, 922; Town of Spring Brook 1,687; Town of Tiffany, 617; Town of Stanton, 832; Town of Tainter, 2,643.