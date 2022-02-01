Viking boys topple Glenwood City Hilltoppers on home court

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

COLFAX — The Colfax boys’ basketball team began their second round of Dunn-St. Croix Conference play with their second win of the season over the Glenwood City Hilltoppers last Thursday, January 27. After a closely played first half, the Vikings began to pull away in the second half and earned the 55-43 victory.

It was the only contest for Colfax for the week since their game against Spring Valley scheduled two days earlier was postponed due to COVID issues at Spring Valley. (That game will be made up as part of a doubleheader with the girls team February 17.)

The Hilltoppers had just one conference win to start the contest and three wins overall while the Vikings, after missing two games with their own COVID problems were coming off back-to-back conference losses and were looking to get back to their winning ways.

Eli Entzminger got them started on the right foot on a drive to the hoop followed by a triple for the first five of his game-high 18 points before Elek Anderson dropped in a bucket for Glenwood City. Ryan Albricht scored on a put back and Tristan Lenz muscled his way to the hoop for two points for Colfax but Owen Swenby drained a free toss and a trey for the Toppers to make it 9-6 for the Vikings.

Albricht swiped the ball and zipped a pass up to Entzminger for yet another layup and added a free throw, while Nate Hydukovich scored in the paint and tacked on his own free toss for an 18-15 advantage. The Hilltoppers were countering, however, as Drew Olson and Swenby both scored from close range. After Kyle Irwin canned a triple for Colfax, the Vikings were up 21-17 and it was a long, long time before that score changed.

Most teams seem to show progress as the season goes on and Glenwood City seems to be one of them, especially on the defensive end. Their zone defense would not allow the Vikings near the basket and resulted in several turnovers. But much like that childhood game called Hot Potato, the Toppers couldn’t hang on to the ball and they gave it up to Colfax on several possessions. It was close to seven minutes before the Vikings finally broke the dry spell when Lenz found a hole in the Toppers’ zone for a deuce. And seemingly in the blink of an eye, Entzminger and Hydukovich scored on fast break points, allowing Colfax to take a 27-17 lead into the intermission.

Anderson knocked down a short jumper for Glenwood City to begin the second half, and Olson tacked on a shot with a free toss, but from there on out it was pretty much Colfax.

Jack Scharlau scored on a put back, Entzminger got the home court help when his three pointer bounced around the hoop three times before falling in, and Lenz scored from the paint to up the lead to 34-22.

Scharlau found his groove with five straight points on a free toss and two buckets and after the Toppers blew an open layup, Bryce Sikora snared the rebound and drove end to end for his own layup for a 41-24 advantage.

With around eight minutes left, Irwin stole the ball and assisted Hydukovich on another fast break shot to give the Vikings a 20 point lead at 47-27. Austin Swanson scored his only points of the contest on a power move to the hoop, and with around four and a half minutes to go, both teams were in the bonus.

Six different Vikings went to the foul stripe but Sikora and Mitch Medin were the only ones to hit any shots as both knocked down a two. The Toppers had three players attempt freebies with Swenby and Olson both canning a pair and Mitchell Bliese hitting one just before he canned a triple. Fittingly, Entzminger topped off the Vikings’ scoring on another fast break layup coming from a slick pass from Sikora.

Scharlau followed Entzminger in the scoring column with 11 points while Lenz added eight. Colfax connected on 9-of-21 free throws with four triples while the Toppers were 12-for-18 from the foul stripe with three treys.

This week will be a busy one for the Viking boys (3-4, 6-7) as they play four straight road games. The boys along with Colfax’s girls were in Prairie Farm for a doubleheader Monday and then played in Mondovi last evening. The boys will be in Durand this Friday, February 4 and at Thorp next Monday for an out-of-league game.