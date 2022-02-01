League of Women Voters to host Women’s History Month event March 3

Imagine waking up after a sleep of 100 and one years. Imagine being a leader of a social movement – women’s suffrage – when you went to sleep all those years ago. What would you and your fellow suffragists say about the changes you see today?

The Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main Street, Menomonie, will be the scene for Eau Claire Women in Theater (ECWIT) as they return to the stage for an original theatrical reading of “Failure is Impossible,” imagining a reunion of those suffragists on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event, celebrating Women’s History Month, is sponsored by the League of women Voters – Greater Chippewa Valley, with help from Royal Credit Union, (ROTARY?), and will be free to the public. A social hour and refreshments will follow the presentation.

When the last state ratified the 19th amendment 101 years ago, making women’s right to vote part of the constitution, the Mabel Tainter Memorial was 30 years old. Bertha and Andrew Tainter built the theater in memory of their daughter Mabel, who died at age 19. Bertha was a suffragist herself.

The women portrayed in the reading will be: Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Abigail Adams, Lucretia Mott, Lucy Stone, Carrie Chapman Catt, Alice Paul, Olympia Brown, Belle Case LaFollette and Theodora Youmans.

Attendees will be required to wear masks. More info is available on the website, lwvgcv.org, or their Facebook page.