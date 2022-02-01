Lady Vikings bruise Buffaloes
by Marlys Kruger
The Colfax girls traveled to Mondovi January 25 for a Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest against the Buffaloes, and for the second time this season defeated them quite soundly, 54-35.
The Vikings pulled out to a 14-3 advantage thanks to five points from McKenna Shipman on two shots in the paint and a free toss, a triple by Jillian Bowe, back-to-back buckets from Emilee Burcham-Scofield, and a put back from her own shot by Aynsley Olson.
Mondovi’s Josie Holke drilled a trey to break the Colfax run but the Buffalo defense didn’t have an answer for Shipman who added three more shots from the paint. Along with a deuce each from Jasmine Best and Jeanette Hydukovich, the Vikings held a 24-11 halftime lead.
Mondovi came up with a little run early in the second half but Burcham-Scofield and Madison Barstad went to work for the Vikings, combining for 12 points including a shot from behind the arc for both of them. Best then canned her own triple for a 41-20 advantage. Shipman added her final points of the contest on two more shots in the lane and a free toss while Hydukovich scored from underneath and it was 48-22.
With around nine minutes left in the game, the Vikings were shifting players in like it was a hockey game and there wasn’t a lot of offense the rest of the way. Barstad scored her final points with two shots driving through the lane and Olson finished things off with a shot from close range.
The Viking defense did their part, shutting down Mondovi’s leading scorer Ava Gray. Gray who averages 13 points a game did not have a single point all game.
Shipman, who has been on an offensive terror as of late, led the Vikings with 16 points. Burcham-Scofield added 13 and Barstad 11. Best tacked on five to go with four by Olson and Hydukovich and three from Bowe. Colfax made just 4-of-12 free throws with four triples in the contest.
Morgan Clark was high scorer for Mondovi with 12 points including an 8-for-8 performance at the foul stripe. The Buffaloes knocked down five shots from long range and made 8-of-11 free tosses.