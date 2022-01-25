WPA offers Youth Pig Project scholarships

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Wisconsin Pork Association is once again offering Youth Pig Project scholarships. These scholarships are designed to assist 4-H and FFA members in establishing swine projects that can lead to development of life skills and career opportunities in the Wisconsin pork industry.

4-H and FFA youth are eligible to apply for a $50.00 scholarship used to offset costs associated with their 2022 pig project. Scholarships will be awarded in three age divisions as follows: Ages 9-12, 13-15, and 16-19 (as of January 1, 2022). Thanks to support from pig breeders and allied industry members throughout the state, there is the opportunity to provide a minimum of 50 scholarships this spring.

Interested youth may download the scholarship application form from the WPA website at www.wppa.org/youth-pig-project or call the WPA office at 608-723-7551 to have a copy mailed. Completed application forms must be emailed or postmarked no later than February 1, 2022.

WPA will match funds provided by pork producers and Wisconsin residents for the program. 2022 Pig Project Sponsors are posted on the website where you find the application form. WPA is still accepting program sponsorships through February 1, 2022. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor should contact the WPA office at 608-723-7551 or email mwehrle@wppa.org.