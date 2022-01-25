Uetz receives January University Staff Appreciation Award

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Menomonie, Wis. — Kim Uetz has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for January at University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Uetz, of Knapp, is an inventory control coordinator with Instructional Resources Service in the University Library. She has worked at UW-Stout since 2008, full time since 2012.

Her nominations stated: “Kim exemplifies customer service excellence in her role providing instructional resources to faculty and students. I have worked with her in my role as an adjunct instructor but also recall her pleasant, thorough and efficient manner when I was tenured faculty prior to retirement. Most recently, Kim oriented me to RedShelf and also went out of her way to get textbooks to me. It was a pleasure to return to employment at UW-Stout and again meet Kim as one of my first points of contact. She represents our institution very well.

“During this pandemic, Kim has gone above expectations helping me with my online class materials and supporting the students’ needs for research and class presentations. She was able to obtain books and materials for us in a very timely manner and has always been so happy to help. She is very responsive to requests and always returns email so quickly. I just appreciate her attention to detail and going above expectations.

“Over the years I have worked with Kim to order new textbooks for students, keep up with revisions in texts I am using and secure my resources in advance for planning future coursework. She’s one of the bright spots among all Stout employees. I always know she will do whatever she can to get what I need, and she will do that with a smile.

“As a teaching ‘customer’ of Instructional Resources Service, I have always found Kim to be kind, friendly reliable and very helpful in connecting me to the instructional resources I need for teaching.”

In April 2021, Uetz received the library’s annual Barnard Outstanding Service Award.

“I get a chance each day to work with a team I enjoy,” Uetz said. “We work hard but we have a lot of fun. It is a pleasure to come to work every day with my Instructional Resources Service family.”

Each employee of the month receives a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket presented by Chancellor Katherine Frank.

Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.

The award, in its 16th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.