Post-secondary scholarships now available for Wisconsin FFA members

MADISON – Eligible Wisconsin Association of FFA members can now apply for the Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s 2021-22 Post-Secondary Scholarships.

Applicants must be a senior in high school or enrolled in a university or technical school and have maintained a satisfactory scholastic record in school. FFA members need to only fill out one application to be considered for all scholarships for which the applicant qualifies. A listing of additional criteria for all scholarships is available on the Wisconsin FFA website.

The application can be found on the Wisconsin Ag Ed website (https://wisconsinaged.org) under “Participate” then “Scholarships and Grants”. All applications are to be postmarked by March 15, 2022, addressed to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation office.

The Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s 2021-22 scholarships are generously provided by the following companies, individuals, and endowed funds:

• Matthew D. Anderson Endowment

• Armor Animal Health

• Badger State Ethanol

• Harold and Geneva Beals Endowment

• Walter and Delores Bjoraker Endowment

• Blain’s Farm and Fleet

• Case IH & CNH Industrial Capital

• Chippewa Valley Bean

• Arnold and Katherine Cordes Endowment

• Dr. Richard & Peggy Daluge Endowment

• Elstad Brothers Endowment

• Dean P. and Mary Elstad Gagnon Endowment

• GROWMARK

• Keith Gundlach Scholarship

• Kenneth K. Heideman Endowment

• Gordon Iverson Endowment

• Rodney Kittelsen Endowment

• Edward E. Kruse Memorial Scholarship

• Virgil and Ann Martinson Endowment

• Farmer Community Giving, Organic Valley

• Louis M. Sasman of the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison Endowment

• Bernie and Marty Staller Endowment

• Star Blends

• Wisconsin Agri-Business Association

• Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association

• Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation

• Robert Wohlford Memorial Scholarship

For more information, please contact the WI FFA Foundation at 608-831-5058 x1 or email at: info@wisconsinffafoundation.org.