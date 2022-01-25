Post-secondary scholarships now available for Wisconsin FFA members
MADISON – Eligible Wisconsin Association of FFA members can now apply for the Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s 2021-22 Post-Secondary Scholarships.
Applicants must be a senior in high school or enrolled in a university or technical school and have maintained a satisfactory scholastic record in school. FFA members need to only fill out one application to be considered for all scholarships for which the applicant qualifies. A listing of additional criteria for all scholarships is available on the Wisconsin FFA website.
The application can be found on the Wisconsin Ag Ed website (https://wisconsinaged.org) under “Participate” then “Scholarships and Grants”. All applications are to be postmarked by March 15, 2022, addressed to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation office.
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s 2021-22 scholarships are generously provided by the following companies, individuals, and endowed funds:
• Matthew D. Anderson Endowment
• Armor Animal Health
• Badger State Ethanol
• Harold and Geneva Beals Endowment
• Walter and Delores Bjoraker Endowment
• Blain’s Farm and Fleet
• Case IH & CNH Industrial Capital
• Chippewa Valley Bean
• Arnold and Katherine Cordes Endowment
• Dr. Richard & Peggy Daluge Endowment
• Elstad Brothers Endowment
• Dean P. and Mary Elstad Gagnon Endowment
• GROWMARK
• Keith Gundlach Scholarship
• Kenneth K. Heideman Endowment
• Gordon Iverson Endowment
• Rodney Kittelsen Endowment
• Edward E. Kruse Memorial Scholarship
• Virgil and Ann Martinson Endowment
• Farmer Community Giving, Organic Valley
• Louis M. Sasman of the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison Endowment
• Bernie and Marty Staller Endowment
• Star Blends
• Wisconsin Agri-Business Association
• Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association
• Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation
• Robert Wohlford Memorial Scholarship
For more information, please contact the WI FFA Foundation at 608-831-5058 x1 or email at: info@wisconsinffafoundation.org.