Carter Loida wins the 2021-2022 annual spelling bee

GCSD SPELLING BEE winners are pictured from left to right: Back Row (L to R): Vettori Holden, Arianny Steies, Addyson Lee, Michael Wheeler and Preston Arvey. Front Row: Annabeth Pointer, Connor Brandt, Carter Loida, Asher Hoffman and Landon Standaert. —photo submitted

The Glenwood City School District Annual Spelling Bee was held today for grades 3-8. Grade winners that competed are as follows.

8th Grade:  Michael Wheeler

7th Grade:  Preston Arvey

6th Grade:  Landon Standaert and Vettori Holden

5th Grade: Addyson Lee and Arianny Steies

4th Grade:  Carter Loida and Asher Hoffman

3rd Grade:  Annabeth Pointer and Connor Brandt

Carter Loida is our overall 2021-2022 Spelling Bee Champion and  Arianny Steies is runner-up.

The winning word was “dependable”.

Carter will represent Glenwood City School District in mid February in Turtle Lake for the Regional Spelling Bee.

