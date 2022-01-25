| logout
Carter Loida wins the 2021-2022 annual spelling bee
The Glenwood City School District Annual Spelling Bee was held today for grades 3-8. Grade winners that competed are as follows.
8th Grade: Michael Wheeler
7th Grade: Preston Arvey
6th Grade: Landon Standaert and Vettori Holden
5th Grade: Addyson Lee and Arianny Steies
4th Grade: Carter Loida and Asher Hoffman
3rd Grade: Annabeth Pointer and Connor Brandt
Carter Loida is our overall 2021-2022 Spelling Bee Champion and Arianny Steies is runner-up.
The winning word was “dependable”.
Carter will represent Glenwood City School District in mid February in Turtle Lake for the Regional Spelling Bee.