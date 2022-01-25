Bulldog boys bitten by E/PC Wolves

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BOYCEVILLE — In what turned out to be their only game of the week, the Boyceville boys’ basketball squad lost 64-38 on its home court to third-place Elmwood/ Plum City in a January 18 conference contest.

Three Wolves players scored double digits led by senior center Luke Webb who tossed in 22 points. Trevor Asher added 13 and Travis Seipel 11 points for Elmwood/Plum City. Webb is second in scoring in the D-SC conference with a 17.8 point per game average.

The Wolves took a 40 to 23 lead into the halftime locker room and then came out and outscored the host Bulldogs 24-15 in the second half to earn the 26-point victory.

Boyceville had nine players score points in the game but only Jack Phillips made it into the double digits as he led the team with 11 points. Nick Olson and Chase Hollister were next with five points each while Caden Wold and Grant Kaiser each scored four.

The Bulldogs slipped to 0-6 in conference play with the loss and 2-10 overall.

Last Friday’s game in Glenwood City was postponed until Monday, February 7 due to COVID-related issues on the Hilltoppers’ team.

The Bulldogs were at Lake Holcombe Tuesday night and will come home Thursday to face Mondovi. They will then be in Durand next Tuesday, February 1.