E/PC Wolves beat Lady Bulldogs

BOYCEVILLE — Another slow start coupled with continued offensive woes hampered the Boyceville girls efforts when they hosted the Elmwood/Plum City Wolves Tuesday, January 11.

The Bulldogs scored just nine points – five from junior Rachael Montgomery and four by sophomore Hannah Dunn – in the first half and trailed the Wolves 17-9 at the halftime.

While Boyceville picked up its scoring in the second half so did Elmwood/Plum City who took the second half 31-21 and the game 48-30.

“We started slow and put ourselves in a hole again early, the girls did some good stuff, but our shooting woes continued,” said Boyceville coach Jay Lagerstrom.

“I thought we played a good first half defensively and as bad as we shot (10 for 42 from the floor), we kept ourselves in it with our defense, but offense is still a work in progress, and will continue to be until shots start dropping,” concluded Lagerstrom.

Dunn and Montgomery ended up as the Bulldogs’ scoring leaders in the game, each finished with nine points. Hailey Hanestad netted five, Sarah Stoveren four, and Harper Olson three points, all in the final half of play.

Glaus and McDonough led the Wolves with 18 and ten points, respectively.

Cambrie Reisimer topped the Bulldogs’ rebounding chart with seven, Stoveren had five, and Montgomery four. Dunn tallied three steals with Olson, Jaden Stevens, and Hanestad each picking up a pair.

Boyceville finished 11-for-19 at the free throw line. E/PC hit just four of eight.