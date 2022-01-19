Bulldog wrestlers win two of three in Osceola Quad

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

OSCEOLA — In its only action last week, the Boyceville wrestling team traveled to Osceola last Thursday, January 13 for a quadrangular meet.

It was a productive and successful journey as the Bulldogs finished the evening 2-1 in dual action, knocking off host Osceola 48-33 and Ladysmith 60-21. Their only loss was to Division 2 powerhouse Ellsworth who beat Boyceville 60-18.

“Our kids wrestled really well”, said Jamie Olson, Boyceville head coach. “It was nice to have all but one weight filled. We still have a long way to go, but I’m happy with the fight at Osceola.”

Seniors Tyler Dormanen and Keegan Plemon finished the meet unbeaten with 3-0 records at 182 and 285 pounds, respectively. Both scored a pin and two forfeits.

Five other Bulldogs went 2-1 in Osceola. Senior Ira Bialzik (170), junior Sebastian Nielson (195), and freshman Jake Bialzik 138) all finished with a pair of pins. Senior John Klefstad (220)had a pin and forfeit among his wins while sophomore Wyatt Sell (113) picked up a couple of forfeits.

Boyceville has a pair of competitions slated for this week, a conference dual in Mondovi on Thursday, January 20 followed by an invitational at St. Croix Falls on Saturday, January 22

Osceola

Boyceville found itself trailing 18-0 after surrendering three straight pins in the opening dual against the host Chieftains.

But, the Bulldogs quickly turned things around.

Ira Bialzik, Tyler Dormanen and Bash Nielson scored consecutive pins at 170, 182, and 195 to knot the dual.

Boyceville then received four straight forfeits (220, 285, 106, and 113 pounds) to take a 42-18 advantage.

Osceola won the next three matches to close its deficit to nine points but, Jake Bialzik capped the dual with a second-period pin at 138 pounds for the 48-33 final score.

Boyceville 48, Osceola 33

145-Tristan McClung (O) pinned Jeffrey Rubusch (B), 0:30; 152-Addison Uddin (O) pinned Keegan Cole (B), 1:53; 160-Jacob Sedivy (O) pinned Bryan Vazquez (B), 1:47; 170-Ira Bialzik (B) pinned Tanner Viebrock (O), 1:10; 182-Tyler Dormanen (B) pinned Isaac Campeau (O), 5:22; 195-Sebastian Nielson (B) pinned Nick Paro (O), 1:00; 220-John Klefstad (B) received forfeit; 285-Keegan Plemon (B) received forfeit; 106-Mason Behendt (B) received forfeit; 113-Wyatt Sell (B) received forfeit; 120-Dylan Hornung (O) dec. Ryker Benitz (B), 7-0; 126-Mason Rud (O) pinned Makayla Schewe (B), 1:55; 132-Lucas Sedivy (O) received forfeit; 138-Jake Bialzik (B) pinned Carter Hinze (O), 1:48.

Ellsworth

The Bulldogs were able to only win three matches in its dual with the Panthers.

Forfeits to Tyler Dormanen (182) and Keegan Plemon (285), and a third-period pin by Bash Nielson (195) accounted for all 18 of Boyceville’s points.

Ellsworth earned eight pin falls en route to the 60-18 win.

Ellsworth 60, Boyceville 18

152-Keban O’Neil (E) pinned Kyle Lipke (B), :037; 160-Ivan Veenendall (E) pinned Brayan Vasquez (B), 2:31; 170-Anthony Madsen (E) dec. Ira Bialzik (B) 9-6; 182-Tyler Dormanen (B) received a forfeit; 195-Sebastian Nielson (B) pinned Louis Jahnke (E), 4:57; 220-Ryan Matzek (E) dec. John Klefstad (B), 7-4; 285-Keegan Plemon (B) received forfeit; 106-Carson Wright (E) pinned Mason Behendt (B), 0:26; 113-Logan Mueller (E) pinned Wyatt Sell (B), 0:24; 120-Levi Nelson (E) pinned Ryker Benitz (B), 0:23; 126-Michael Holst pinned Emma Gruenhagen (B), 1:11; 132-William Penn (E) pinned Jake Bialzik (B), 1:50; 138-Double Forfeit; 145-Blake Nelson (E) pinned Jeffrey Rubusch (B), 0:36.

Ladysmith

In their final dual of the evening, the Bulldogs bounced back nicely, cutting down the Lumberjacks from Ladysmith, 60-21.

Boyceville won ten matches, split evenly with pins and forfeits. Scoring pins for the Bulldogs were: Ira Bialzik (170), John Klefstad (220), Keegan Plemon (285), Emma Gruenhagen (132), and Jake Bialzik (138). Earning forfeits were Tyler Dormanen (182), Wyatt Sell (113), Ryker Benitz (120), Jeff Rubusch (145), and Brayan Vasquez (152).

Boyceville 60, Ladysmith 21

160-Marcus Hanson (L) pinned Kyle Lipke (B), 2:56; 170-Ira Bialzik (B) pinned Matthew Roach (L), 1:31; 182-Tyler Dormanen (B) received forfeit; 195-Grant Rudlund (L) dec. Sebastian Nielson (B), 6-2; 220-John Klefstad (B) pinned Jack Lazar (L), 2:32; 285-Keegan Plemon (B) pinned Nic Bratina (L), 2:45; 106-Marc Zeches (L) pinned Mason Behendt (B), 0:37; 113-Wyatt Sell (B) received forfeit; 120-Ryker Benitz (B) received forfeit; 126-Clayton Roscoe received forfeit; 132-Emma Gruenhagen (B) pinned Jackson Summerfield (L), 2:33; 138-Jake Bialzik (B) pinned Zach Kostka (L), 0:42; 145-Jeffrey Rubusch (B), received forfeit; 152-Brayan Vasquez received forfeit.