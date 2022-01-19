Bulldog boys lose to Hornets and Mounders

The two basketball games the Boyceville boys played last week were a study in contrast.

In a non-conference home game versus the Cadott Hornets January 10, the Bulldogs cranked up their offense in the first half to produce a double-digits lead only to see the Hornets rally in the second half to take a 62-59 win.

Three days later in Elk Mound, Boyceville just could not find any offensive spark and were doubled up by Mounders’ run-and-gun offense, losing the conference game 67-33.

With the latest two loses, Boyceville fell to 0-5 in league play and 2-9 overall.

The Bulldogs hosted Elmwood/Plum City last evening (Tuesday, January 18) and will head west to take on the rival Hilltoppers in Glenwood City this Friday, January 21. Boyceville will be in Lake Holcombe next Tuesday, January 25 for a non-conference game.

Cadott

It appeared as though Boyceville was on its way to its third win of the season when it took a 40-28 halftime lead, with the aid of five triple pointers, over visiting Cadott last Monday, January 10.

But, the Bulldogs’ offense began to falter in the second half and their defense allowed the Hornets to speed up the game and rally for the 62-59 victory.

“This game was the definition of two halves for us,” stated Boyceville head coach Colby Dotseth.

“In the first half we did a great job staying in attack mode and got to the rim which then created open three-point opportunities for us that we didn’t have to force,” continued Dotseth.

“We communicated defensively and had them uncomfortable. It was easily our best shooting performance as a team as we scored a season high for a half with 40 points and hit five three pointers in the first half,” he added.

Four different Bulldogs made shots from behind the arc. Caden Wold sank a pair to lead Boyceville with ten at the break. Simon Evenson, Nick Olson, and Jack Phillips each had a triple as they went into intermission with eight, eight and five points, respectively. Mason Bowell added a pair of hoops and three free tosses for seven in the first 18 minutes.

Boyceville also made it to the line nine times in the opening half making five of them.

The Bulldogs’ outside shooting prowess in the first half also helped cover the absence of inside post players Grant Kaiser and Chase Hollister. The absences of their twin towers, however, became much more noticeable in the second stanza as the undersized Bulldogs began to wear down against the Hornets.

Cadott outscored Boyceville 34-19 in the second half to come away with the 62-59 victory.

“I thought as a group we got lazy in the second half with not communicating and also mentally just allowing their defense to control how we played in the second half,” stated Dotseth. “We also only got to the foul line five times as a team in that half. We allowed them to speed us up in the second half down the stretch which turned into many turnovers which allowed them back in the game and didn’t allow us to walk away with a victory.”

Caden Wold’s offensive aggressiveness showed as he scored a season-high 17 points to lead the Bulldogs. Simon Evenson was able to create some shooting opportunities throughout the game to finish with a dozen, and Mason Bowell added a 11.

Boyceville finished 9-for-14 from the charity line while Cadott hit 11-of- 21.

Both teams found success from behind the three-point arc. Boyceville tallied six triples and Cadott had five.

Elk Mound

Much like its recent games, Boyceville started out well last Thursday in Elk Mound. Taking advantage of the Mounders’ man-to-man defense, the Bulldogs built an early 12-4 lead.

But then Elk Mound switched to a zone and Boyceville’s offense quickly went quiet.

“Once they called a timeout and went to their 1-3-1 zone defense. We pretty much just shut down mentally on both ends of the floor and were mentally beat before we made it to halftime,” stated Dotseth.

From that point on, Elk Mound outscored Boyceville 28 to 3 and took a 32-15 lead into the intermission.

“We struggled to shoot the basketball when we did have open looks which didn’t help us and then had too many live ball turnovers which resulted in many fast break transition points for them,” continued Dotseth.

Circumstances did not improve much for the Bulldogs in the second half.

Elk Mound continued its offensive barrage. After netting just a couple of threes in the first half, the Mounders, led by sophomore Kaden Russo who had three triples, made four long shots.

Outscoring the visiting Bulldogs 35-18 in the final 18 minutes, the Mounders went on to score a convincing 67-33 win.

“The second half was very disappointing as we folded as a team with effort and quit on each other which from a coaching stand point was very disappointing to watch because the boys know they are better than the effort they gave,” concluded Coach

Dotseth.

Simon Evenson and Mason Bowell led the Bulldogs with seven points each. Nick Olson chipped in for six, Peter Wheeldon had five, and Jack Phillips and Grant Kaiser both finished with four points.

Kaden Russo, who finished with three of the Mounders six threes, led the team with 19 points. Sam Wenzel added a dozen for Elk Mound and Aiden Bartholomew finished with ten.

After shooting just one free throw in the first half, Boyceville finished 10-for-18 at the line. Elk Mound was 13-for-18.