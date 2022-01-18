Glenwood City DECA sending five to state

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MENOMONIE — They may be a small group but they produced big results.

Six young ladies from Glenwood City High School competed in the District 1 DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) competition held Saturday, January 8 at UW-Stout in Menomonie.

All six returned home with medals while five will advance to the state competition next month.

Alyssa Fouks took first in the Accounting Application Series. Emma Lamb and Payten Knops competed in the Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making event and took second overall. Haley Klasse and Lindsey Bazille competed in Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making and placed third. Makenzi Anderson competed in Hotel and Lodging Management and medaled in her second role play.

The top three from each event advanced to state.

Lamb, Knops, Klasse, Bazille, and Fouks will all compete in the state DECA competition which is slated for February 22-24th in Lake Geneva. All five of Glenwood City’s competitors will be vying for an opportunity to qualify for Nationals.

Caitlin Weeks, marketing and business education teacher at Glenwood City High School, serves as the DECA advisor and coach.