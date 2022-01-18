GC FFA Alumni to hold Annual Meeting By Editor | January 18, 2022 | 0 The Glenwood CIty FFA Alumni Annual Meeting will be held Sunday, Janaury 30th, at 12:30 p.m. at Wood City Tavern. We will be voting on officers. Dues must be paid to be able to vote. Posted in Glenwood City Schools, School Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Glenwood City DECA sending five to state January 18, 2022 | No Comments » GCE raises donations for WestCAP Holiday Gift Program January 18, 2022 | No Comments » Glenwood City School Board hears reports, approves several items in final 2021 meeting December 28, 2021 | No Comments » GC National Honor Society inducts 17 December 21, 2021 | No Comments » Glenwood City US History Club collects donations December 21, 2021 | No Comments »