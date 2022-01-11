Boyceville girls continue to struggle, remain winless

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Laura Giammattei

Sports Correspondent

A slow start to the first half turned out to be the downfall for the Boyceville girls’ basketball team (0-12, 0-4), falling to Clayton (8-5) 41-30 in last Tuesday’s, January 4 non-conference doubleheader with the boys played at Boyceville High School.

That slow start began with the Lady Bulldogs scoring just two points in the first nine minutes of regulation, their first bucket coming from junior Rachael Montgomery.

However, trailing by just six points at 8-2, Boyceville began to gain some momentum with sophomore Hannah Dunn scoring five points with two doubles and a free throw, fellow sophomore Sarah Stoveren hitting a trey and junior Hailey Hanestad finding the basket once from the inside. Although their efforts improved, the Bulldogs still trailed 23-12 at halftime.

Boyceville continued to display improvement on the offensive end in the second half as the Lady Bulldogs rallied to put up 18 points, including another ten by Montgomery who went 2-for-2 at the charity line and had four hoops. Despite a valiant effort from the Bulldogs, it was just too little too late, as the Bears kept in front by also scoring 18 points in the half and holding their lead to take an 11-point win.

Clayton’s Grace King led the Bears with 20 points, including seven doubles, a triple and went 3-for-4 at the line.

Montgomery led the Bulldogs on both ends of the court, coming away with 12 total points and six rebounds. Hannestad and Dunn finished with four points each. Dunn led in steals with five, Hannestad added four and Montgomery contributed three steals.

Two days later on Thursday, January 6, Boyceville traveled to Elk Mound where they were overwhelmed by the second-place Mounders (10-2, 3-0) and returned home with a 65-21 loss.

Boyceville was outscored 38 to 12 in the first half alone as the Lady Mounders hit six of their eight 3-point shots in the opening half.

Mounder freshman Ellie Schiszik hit three triples and three 2-pointers to complete her game with a total of 15 points, all in the first half, to lead both teams. Schiszik had plenty of help from her teammates, as four other Mounders finished in double figures with a dozen by junior Stella Rhude, 11 each by freshman Allie Roder and junior Tori Blaskowski and 10 more from junior Brooke Emery.

Dunn and junior Abby Schlough each hit 3-point shots which accounted for half of the Bulldog’s 12, first-half points.

Second-half action included another 27 points from the Mounders while their defense held the cold-shooting Bulldogs to just nine points.

Dunn finished with seven points and Montgomery added six to lead Boyceville in scoring. The Bulldogs were also outboarded by the Mounders 29 to 18 with Hanestad and Stoveren pulling down three each. Lone senior Harper Olson, Montgomery and Dunn each had a steal, but allowed Elk Mound 14 steals.

Boyceville hosted Elmwood/Plum City (4-5, 2-2) this past Tuesday and will meet at rival Glenwood City (0-11, 0-4) on Friday where both teams will fight for their first win of the season.

Following a weekend break, the Bulldogs host Cadott in a non-conference game Monday, January 17.