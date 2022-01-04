GC wrestlers win at Northern Badger tournament

A TEAM TITLE AND AN INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP FOR GC — The Glenwood City wrestlers won the Division 3 (small school) championship and finished ninth overall out of 41 schools at this year’s Northern Badger Wrestling Classic held December 29 and 30 at River Falls High School. The Hilltoppers finished with four place winners including Wyatt Unser (third from left in front row) who became the first freshman in Glenwood City wrestling history to win a Northern Badger title when he took first at 116 pounds. Coaches and some of the team members are pictured above. Front row (L to R): Mitchell McGee (6th at 132), Ian Radintz (3rd at 120), Wyatt Unser (1st at 106), Jake Wood, Jonas Draxler and assistant coach Tim Miller. Back row (L to R): Head coach Shane Strong, Zeb Holden, Jackson Logghe, Blake Fayerweather, Gabe Knops, Andrew Blaser, and assistant coach Carson Strong. Pleases see Sports for the story on the Toppers and Unser’s wins. —photo submitted