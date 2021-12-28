Bulldog girls overwhelmed by B-W

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BALDWIN — The Boyceville girls’ basketball team served up a plethora of second chance opportunities to Baldwin-Woodville when it played on the Blackhawks’ home court Tuesday, December 21.

In addition, the 5-2 Blackhawks, who share the Middle Border Conference lead with Ellsworth at 3-0, dominated the boards and thereby the Bulldogs en route to the 51-22 non-conference win.

For all intents and purposes, the outcome of the contest was determined by intermission as Baldwin-Woodville held a commanding 27-9 lead.

Boyceville managed just three baskets – one each by Rachael Montgomery, Cambrie Reisimer, and Sarah Stoveren – and two free throws in the first 18 minutes of the game.

“We played a very solid B-W team,” stated Boyceville head coach Jay Lagerstrom. “They beat us up on the boards and hurt us with second chance opportunities.”

“We must get more physical and control the other team’s misses,” he added.

Things improved, only slightly, for the Bulldogs in the second half. Stoveren netted six of Boyceville’s 13 second-half points. Hailey Hanestad and Hannah Dunn also had a two-point basket as Boyceville hit just five of its 11 free throw attempts in that final half and were just 8 of 18 from the charity stripe overall.

Stoveren led the Bulldogs with nine points and six rebounds prompting Coach Lagerstrom to say, “She attacked the basket well and her confidence is improving.

But, the coach knows that shooting 21 percent from the floor and 44 percent on the line will not win games.

“It’s tough to compete when your shooting like that,” admitted Lagerstrom whose team slipped to 0-10 with the road loss.

Besides Stoveren’s nine points, Montgomery, Hanestad, and Dunn each finished with three points. Hanestad and Dunn also had four rebounds apiece.

The Lady Bulldogs will have a few weeks to work on their physicality and shooting acumen before returning to the court on Tuesday, January 4 for a home game against Clayton. They then travel to Elk Mound on Thursday, January 6 to resume conference play.