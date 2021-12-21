GC National Honor Society inducts 17

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, The Glenwood City Chapter of the National Honor Society refreshed its ranks with the addition of 17 new members during a special induction ceremony held on Wednesday, December 15.

Elek Anderson, Owen Bauman, Lindsey Bazille, Brendan Booth, Brooklyn Caress, Amalia Draxler, Alyssa Fouks, Nicholas Hierlmeier, Aubree Logghe, Brady McCarthy, Drew Olson, Samantha Peterson, Ian Radintz, Isabella Simmons, Kendall Schutz, Blake Wakeling and JJ Williams were officially inducted into the local membership of the National Honor Society during the 2021 induction ceremony held in the high school/middle school commons.

Marcy Burch, high school/middle school principal, delivered the welcome address, principles of the NHS organization and the meaning of the Candle of Knowledge.

That was followed by explanations of the society’s four virtues – Character, Service, Leadership and Scholarship – as each were described in detail by Ally Fouks, Drew Olson, Samantha Peterson adn Brendn Booth, respectively.

NHS advisor David Popko then installed the new members during which all 17 inductees recited the NHS pledge in front of staff, family, friends and peers.

Mr. Popko also delivered the evening’s address before concluding the ceremony.

Before a student is accepted into the Glenwood City NHS, he or she must first meet the stringent requirements of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. To even be eligible for consideration a candidate must be a least a second semester sophomore with a minimum grade point average of 3.50. Qualified NHS candidates are then invited to apply with chapter advisor Ann Schneider for membership. Selection for membership is based on a review of the candidate’s application.

New officers will be chosen within the next few weeks. The organization will also be holding its annual induction sometime next spring.