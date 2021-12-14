Viking boys lose close one to McDonell Central at Northwest Tipoff Classic

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

MENOMONIE — There was a foot of new fallen snow in the area but as the saying goes, “The show must go on,” as the Colfax boys made the trek to Menomonie to take on Chippewa Falls McDonell Central at UW-Stout

The game was the third one of the day held during the Northwest Tipoff Classic in the Johnson Fieldhouse Saturday, December 11. The Vikings came from behind early but despite a valiant effort, couldn’t get over the hump in the second half and they lost 68-61 to the Macks.

Much like the previous game against Mondovi, Colfax fell behind early. It was 10-2 before they got a wake up call and scored six points to close the gap at 10-8. Nick Jensen started the streak followed by Jack Scharlau and Jensen again, all on shots from close range.

Jensen continued to find the hoop with two more buckets, one off an in-bounds pass and another on a put back but the Vikings were still down 15-12. Ryan Albricht drained a triple and after the Macks committed their seventh foul with over five minutes to go in the half, Elijah Entzminger hit a pair of free tosses to knot the game at 19-19.

Scharlau knocked down two free throws and after Bryce Sikora came up with a steal, Entzminger scored on a put back and it was 23-19 for the Vikings.

The Macks connected on a three pointer before Entzminger scored on back-to-back possessions for a 27-24 advantage. But the Macks responded again, and with the ball in the Vikings possession with a 27-26 lead and just a few seconds left in the half, Colfax turned the ball over and the Macks sent the ball down court to an open receiver who put the ball in the hoop for a 28-27 halftime lead.

The Vikings took a 33-32 lead early in the second half but Joe Janus, along with Eddie Mittermeyer, had been giving Colfax fits all game, hit from the paint and the Vikings never caught up the rest of the way.

They stayed within 3-4 points most of the half and after two consecutive buckets by Scharlau and a layup from Entzminger, they were down 45-44. But, the Macks just kept coming and pushed their lead to eight points before the Vikings made another run. Lenz and Sikora scored and after a triple by the Macks Canan Huss, Entzminger and Jensen hit from the paint to get back to a three point deficit at 57-54.

But, Colfax turnovers and hot shooting by McDonell Central kept the Vikings at bay.

A second Albricht shot from long range got them to within four at 65-61 but having to foul to try and get the ball back, the Macks hit enough free throws to pull off the win.

Balanced scoring was a plus for the Vikings, Elijah Entzminger led in scoring with 17, Scharlau had 16 while Jensen had a career high of 12 points. Lenz finished with eight, Albricht six, and Sikora two. Mittermeyer led the Macks with 26 points to go with 18 from Janus.

“For most of the game it was a one to two possession game. At the very end of the game we had to file and that’s how the difference became a seven-point difference,” stated Colfax head coach Mark Noll. “We had good games out of Jack Scharlau, Elijah Entzminger, and Nick Jensen.”

“McDonell Central threw multiple zones at us and for the most part I thought our team handled their defense pretty well,” added Noll.

“One area that we are continuing to work on is to take care of the basketball and make better decisions. I liked our effort and that gave us a chance in the game,” he concluded.

Colfax, now 2-3 overall, will host Durand this Thursday, December 16 and concluded its pre-Christmas schedule with a home game against Augusta next Monday, December 20.