Raptor wrestlers win tiebreaker over Regis/Atloona; compete in Husky Invite

In its Cloverbelt Conference debut and home opener, the Bloomer/Colfax wrestling squad prevailed 43-42 on tie-breaker criteria in a dual against Regis/Altoona last Thursday, December 9.

The Raptor wrestlers then followed it up by placing seventh out of 11 teams at Saturday’s Eau Claire North Husky Invite. Bloomer/Colfax tallied 236 points in a meet that was won by Simley, MN who finished with a score of 564. Arrowhead and Baldwin-Woodville were second and third, respectively, with 472.5 and 459.5 points.

Bloomer/Colfax will be busy this week with duals at Osseo-Fairchild Tuesday and Boyceville this Thursday and a jamboree in Cameron on Friday. The Raptors will then be at Northwestern next Tuesday, December 21.

Regis/Altoona Dual

In a dual that went back-and-forth, Bloomer/Colfax pulled out a one-point win over visiting Regis/Altoona in its Cloverbelt debut.

In the night’s final match, Colfax’s Brison Tuschl, seeing his first action of the season, pinned Andrew Wood of Regis/Altoona in the second period of the 120-pound match to pull the Raptors even with Regis/Altoona at 42 all.

The Raptors were then awarded a point and the win apparently based on the third tie-breaking criteria which states, “The team whose opposing wrestlers were penalized the greater number of match points for unsportsmanlike conduct shall be declared the winner.”

The Raptors’ Luke Blanchard (152) had a pin as did Alex Proirier (145), Bowen Rothbauer (160), Ethan Rubenzer (170,) and Samy Espinal (220). Heavyweight Dylyn Hiitola received a forfeit. Aiden Anderson lost by pin at 106 pounds.

Bloomer/Colfax 43, Regis/Altoona 42

126-Mark Mauer (R/A) pinned James McElroy (B/C), 4:31; 132-Chase Kostka (R/A) received forfeit; 138-Dayton Kunze (R/A) received forfeit; 145-Alex Poirier (B/C) pinned Liam O Connell (R/A), 3:48; 152-Luke Blanchard (B/C) pinned Tommy Tomesh (R/A), 5:22; 160-Bowen Rothbauer (B/C) pinned Mason Tomesh (R/A), 0:25; 170-Ethan Rubenzer (B/C) pinned Nash Cullinan (R/A), 0:11; 182-Colin Boyarski (R/A) pinned Brady Schindler (B/C, 1:32; 195-Brayden Albee (R/A) pinned Brok McCann (B/C), 1:22; 220-Samy Espinal (B/C) pinned Alex Wood (R/A), 1:52; 285-Dylyn Hiitola (B/C) oreceived forfeit; 106-Dylan Saeger (R/A) pinned Aiden Anderson (B/C), 3:58; 113-Deaglan O`Connell (R/A) received forfeit; 120-Brison Tuschl (B/C) pinned Andrew Wood (R/A), 2:23.

Husky Invite

Eight Raptor wrestlers placed in the December 11 Eau Claire North Husky Wrestling Invitational to help the team to a seventh-place showing in the 11-team tournament.

Colfax’s Luke Blanchard finished second at 152 pounds after going 3-1 in Saturday’s invite. Blanchard had a forfeit and two major decisions en route to making the finals where he was pinned by Arrowhead’s Mitchell Mesenbrink.

Fellow Colfax grapplers Aiden Anderson (106) and Brison Tuschl (120) placed sixth and eighth, respectively. Anderson was 2-2 on the day with wins coming on a opening-round bye and a pin. Tuschl was 1-3 with his lone win coming on a first-round bye.

Other Bloomer/Colfax place winners were: Alex Proirier was fourth at 145 ; Bowen Rothbauer took second at 160; Ethan Rubenzer finished fourth at 170; Samy Espinal took fifth at 220 pounds and Kendra Hamman won the girls’ 235-pound weight class with a pair of first-period pins.