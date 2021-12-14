Lady Bulldogs fall to Amery

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Kristine Giammattei

Sports Correspondent

Beginning the season with an 0-2 start in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference (DSC) and 0-6 overall, Head Coach Jay Lagerstrom and the Lady Bulldogs look to continue to focus on improving their shooting game.

In its latest game,

Boyceville hosted Amery last Tuesday, December 7 and stayed competitive most of the game but came up short losing 59-41.

In last Tuesday’s non-conference affair, the Lady Bulldogs trailed the Warriors by just two points at the half, 22-20. But, Amery put 37 points on the scoreboard in the final half of play Boyceville’s 21 points to take home the 18-point victory.

Juniors Rachael Montgomery and Hailey Hanestad, as well as sophomore Hannah Dunn led the Lady Dogs with eight points each. Hanestad and Dunn each had a pair of three-point hoops. Montogomery and Dunn also led the team in rebounds with Montgomery snaring six and Dunn adding five.

Senior Harper Olson also proved to be a triple threat as she collected her six points on a pair of treys to account for the Bulldog’s final two threes of the game.

Sophomore Sarah Stoveren also chipped in for six points while juniors Abby Schlough and Cambrie Reismer rounded out scoring with three and two points, respectively.

“We started slow, down 9-0 but then put a pretty good first half on from there. I thought the girls did several good things on both ends of the court,” coach Lagerstrom said.

“The second half was competitive as well for most of it, but they [Amery] hit a couple late threes to stretch out the result. We just had a couple bad stretches again on both ends of the court that we need to clean up. We shot better from the perimeter but missed too many free throws,” he concluded.

After last Friday’s home conference game with Durand was postponed due to the winter snow storm, the Bulldogs were getting back in action last evening when they traveled to Pepin to face the Pepin/Alma Eagles in a non-conference matchup. Looking towards the end of the week, Boyceville will be visiting defending D-SC champion Colfax this Friday. Next Tuesday, December 21 Boyceville faces a strong Baldwin-Woodville squad on the Blackhawks’ home court.