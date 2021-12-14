Colfax girls stampede Mondovi Buffaloes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

COLFAX – Although the game against Mondovi was moved up a day earlier due to the probability of inclement weather hitting the area, the Colfax girls were more than ready to get a game in after a six-day layoff. The result was their second win in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference, 77-43, over the Buffaloes at home Thursday, December 9.

Madison Barstad and McKenna Shipman had the hot hands in the first half with Barstad scoring 13 points with a pair of shots from three-point land, a couple of close range shots and a free toss. Meanwhile Shipman did all her damage around the hoop with five buckets for ten points.

Jeanette Hydukovich pounded the lane for three deuces and six points, while Jillian Bowe drained a triple to go with a deuce by Emilee Burcham-Scofield, and a pair of free tosses from Jazzy Best, allowing the Vikings to hold a 36-24 halftime advantage.

“I was impressed with my girls,” coach Courtney Sarauer said.

“They came out to play right from the start. We missed a lot of easy shots in the first half but we hung with it and finished a lot better in the second half,” she added.

The Colfax defense was doing their job in both halves as they held the Buffaloes’ all-conference player, Morgan Clark, to 14 points in the game.

Meanwhile, Shipman was unstoppable in the paint the second half scoring six times and was 2-for-2 at the foul stripe, for a game high 24 points.

Barsatd completed her night by draining a pair of treys for 19 points and Hydukovich added a bucket and a free toss for nine total points. Burcham-Scofield canned a triple to go with her short range shot, ending the game with seven points, Bowe added another shot from downtown for six points in the contest, and Best ended up with six points on two buckets and two free tosses. Finishing off the scoring were Aynsley Olson with four points and Molly Heidorn with two.

“I was impressed with our ability to score and finish in transition,” coach Sarauer said. “I thought our starting five were really good.”

“Shipman did a great job scoring around the rim and Barstad shot very well from the outside. Burcham-Scofield got into foul trouble the first half but started the second half with a huge three pointer to get us going. Jillian Bowe made some timely threes and Best played great defense and got us some big steals the second half. I was also impressed with Olson and Hydukovich coming off the bench, It was a great win as we head into next week,” she concluded.

Colfax, now 6-1 overall, will play a pair of conference games hosting Durand Tuesday, December 14, then they travel to Boyceville for a Friday night contest. The Vikings then wrap up the 2021 portion of their schedule with a non-conference contest at Ladysmith next Tuesday, December 21.