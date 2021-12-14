Colfax boys split pair of conference games; sink Hilltoppers, stampeded by Buffaloes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

It was a tale of two different games as the Colfax basketball team opened up Dunn-St. Croix Conference play with a 65-37 trouncing of the Glenwood City Hilltoppers in Glenwood City December 7, then had a home game against Mondovi come down to the wire with a 67-64 loss two days later to the Buffaloes.

Glenwood City

The Vikings led from start to finish, beginning with the first six points of the game when Elijah Entzminger, Tristan Lenz, and Bryce Sikora all scored from close range.

Jack Scharlau, Entzminger, and Sikora all canned a three pointer in a span of two minutes to increase that lead to 20-6.

The Toppers showed a little life with a pair of buckets but, Lenz countered with two of his own, a free toss from Sikora, a drive through the lane by Entzminger, and a triple from Ryan Albricht upped the advantage to 30-10.

Entzminger continued to have the hot hand as he scored off a fast break, another drive to the hoop, a pair of shots from behind the arc and a free toss, and with senior Austin Swanson scoring his first varsity points on a shot from under the hoop, the Vikings were in control at the half 43-18.

Colfax used their aggressive defense to cause a ton of Topper turnovers while they kept up the scoring with Lenz hitting a deuce, Mitch Medin drained a trey, Scharlau dropped in a couple of free throws, and Nick Jensen scored on a put back and the Vikings were up 54-26.

Scharlau came up with a huge block which led to Albricht canning his second trey of the game, and after another Lenz bucket from close range it was 59-32.

Lenz proceeded to foul out a few seconds later but a couple of freebies by Entzminger, another deuce from Albricht, and Colton Hoffman’s first varsity points finished off the scoring for the Vikings.

Entzminger led the Vikings with a career high 17 points, 15 coming in the first half. Lenz and Albricht both added 10 points, and Medin, who scored his first varsity points, and Scharlau both tacked on eight points. The Vikings shot 7-for-9 at the foul stripe with seven triples while the Toppers were 7-for-12 in free throws and did not make any three point shots.

Mondovi

The Buffaloes led the contest almost the entire first half before the Vikings took a 31-30 advantage into the intermission. Entzminger scored eight of the points on six close range shots while Nick Jensen asserted himself under the basket for three deuces. Sikora, Medin, and Lenz all drained a shot from three point land to help hold the slim lead.

The second half was a crazy game that went back and forth, according to Colfax coach Mark Noll, and the lack of varsity experience took its toll on the Vikings in the final 90 seconds.

After a slow start in the first half, Ryan Albricht caught fire and began hitting shots from all over the court. The game was knotted at 40-40 before Mondovi scored from the paint then added a shot from three point land for a 45-40 advantage.

Entzminger and Scharlau both scored to get the score closer and after falling behind 50-46, Scharlau dropped in another shot and Albright hit a mid-range jumper then drained a triple for a 51-50 Vikings’ lead.

A Buffalo player and Albricht traded triples and Colfax had the lead at 59-55 with 4:30 to go. Mondovi went on a five-point run however, with the points coming off Colfax turnovers to regain the lead, but Jensen, who battled all night under the boards against some taller players, scored on a put back with a couple of Buffaloes hanging on him for a 61-60 Colfax advantage.

Jensen kept pulling down defensive rebounds after the Buffaloes missed a few bunnies and it looked like Colfax had an advantage with a lead and the ball.

Mondovi had just four team fouls and ended up fouling the Vikings quickly to get to seven fouls and put the Vikings at the foul line, but the Vikings had some misfortune as they threw the ball away with around a minute to go.

Things went south from there as Miguel Corpuz drained a triple for the Buffaloes then Mondovi forced a Colfax turnover and they fouled Dawson Rud who hit two free tosses.

A missed three-point attempt by the Vikings resulted in a defensive mix up and Corpuz was all alone down court for a lay up which put the game away at 67-61. Albricht canned a final trey with a second left for the final three point loss.

“Mondovi just had more varsity experience than us,” coach Noll said. “All of their starters played varsity ball last year and we have only two players with varsity experience. As the year goes on we will get better,” he added.

Albright had a career high 19 points which included five shots from three-point land. Entzminger collected 16 points while Jensen also had a career high with 10 points on five shots from the post. Scharlau added six tallies to go with five by Lenz and Medin had the one three point shot. Colfax was 4-for-9 from the foul stripe with eight treys while the Buffaloes were 10-for-14 in free tosses with nine triples in the game.

Colfax played at UW-Stout in a Saturday matinée game against Chippewa Falls McDonell.