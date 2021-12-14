Boyceville wrestlers fall to Cadott, finish 1-4 at Devils Duals in the Dells

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

With at least a half dozen of its wrestlers sidelined for various reasons, Boyceville is struggling to fill all of its weight classes.

That has resulted in a slow start to the season for the Bulldogs as they stand at 2-7 in duals after the first two weeks of competition including a 1-5 performance this past week.

Boyceville welcomed third-ranked Cadott to the gymnatorium last Thursday, December 9 for its home opener and were promptly stung by the visiting Hornets.

Cadott won 10 matches including eight via pins to batter Boyceville 57-18.

The next day, the Bulldogs left town ahead of the incoming winter storm to travel to the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells to partake in the annual Devils Duals tournament that featured nearly 30 of the Midwest’s top teams. While it may have missed the snow storm, Boyceville was blitzed by the competition finishing 1-4. The Bulldogs earned a 54-18 win over Adams-Friendship but lost 51-28 to Lomira, 43-36 to Fond du Lac, 54-18 to Campbellsport and 51-30 to Cumberland.

Boyceville will have an opportunity to “right the ship”, so to speak, as well add some wins to its record when it competes in several more duals this week including a home match with Bloomer/Colfax this Thursday, December 16 followed by a multi-team, dual-style tournament in Osceola on Saturday, December 18.

Cadott

Senior heavyweight Keegan Plemon started the dual with a bang when he scored a late, third-period pin of Cadott’s Kane Mengel.

But the Hornets, ranked third in the first Division 3 state poll of the season, won nine of the next ten weight classes from 106 to 170 pounds (there was a double forfeit at 120) including six by fall, two via forfeits and the other a 4-0 decision by Dawson Webster over Ira Bialzik at 170 to take a commanding 51-6 lead.

Tyler Dormanen and Sebastian Nielson broke the Cadott run with second-period pins at 182 and 195 pounds, respectively.

But Cadott capped the dual with another pin, its eighth, when Gavin Tegels stuck the Bulldogs’ John Klefstad at 220 pounds for the 57-18 final.

Cadott 57, Boyceville 18

285-Keegan Plemon (B) pinned Kane Mengel (C), 5:26) 106-Brock Nesvacil (C) received forfeit; 113-Kaleb Lodahl (C) pinned Wyatt Sell (B), 0:36) 120-Double Forfeit; 126-Logan Harel (C) pinned Brady Mast (B), 1:08) 132-Brayden Sonnentag (C) pinned Ryker Benitz (B), 1:02; 138-Nick Fasbender (C) pinned Jake Bialzik (B), 4:15; 145-Kaleb Sonnentag (C) received forfeit; 152-Tristan Drier (C) pinned Keegan Cole (B), 0:50; 160-Cole Pfeiffer (C) pinned Nick Hillman (B), 3:35; 170-Dawson Webster (C) dec. Ira Bialzik (B), 4-0; 182-Tyler Dormanen (B) pinned Levi Lindsay (C), 2:58; 195-Sebastian Nielson (B) pinned Wyatt Engel (C), 3:59; 220-Gavin Tegels (C) pinned John Klefstad (B). 1:09.

Devils Duals

In Wisconsin Dells last Saturday, December 11, Boyceville lost its first two duals to Lomira and Fond du lac before scoring a middle-round win over Adams-Friendship. That success was short lived, however, as the Bulldogs came up short in its final two duals against Campbellsport and Cumberland.

Lomira

Much like its dual against Cadott two days early, Boyceville fell behind quickly against Lomira in its opening-round contest at the 2021 Devils Duals.

Lomira took eight of the first nine matches (from 106 to 160 pounds), thanks to pins and forfeits, to build a 45-6 lead. Boyceville’s only win in that span was Emma Gruenhagen’s pin at 126 pounds.

Boyceville finally got on track at 170 pounds as freshman Jack Gruenhagen scored a pin. The Bulldogs posted three more consecutive victories as Tyler Dormanen (182) majored and Bash Nielson (195) and John Klefstad (220) won on falls.

Lomira closed out the dual with a pin over Keegan Plemon at 285.

Lomira 51, Boyceville 28

106-Marshall Hanke (L) pinned Wyatt Sell (B), 1:41; 113-Oscar Lopez (L) received forfeit; 120-Makenna Hanke (L) sudden victory Brady Mast (B), SV-1 10-8; 126-Emma Gruenhagen (B) pinned Jimmie Ward (L), 0:24; 132-Evan Casper (L) pinned Ryker Benitz (B), 0:44; 138-Alex Faber (L) pinned Jake Bialzik (B), 2:52; 145-Brandon Faber (L) received forfeit; 152-James Helm (L) pinned Keegan Cole (B), 0:16) 160-Turner Wagoner (L) pinned Nick Hillman (B), 3:02; 170-Jack Gruenhagen (B) pinned Devin Justman (L), 1:25; 182-Tyler Dormanen (B) majored Logan Neitzel (L), 14-3; 195-Sebastian Nielson (B) pinned Eugene Brown (L), 1:22; 220-John Klefstad (B) pinned AJ Reha (L), 0:55; 285-Zach Pust (L) pinned Keegan Plemon (B), 2:57.

Fond du Lac

In the second round, Fond du Lac jumped to an early 34-6 advantage as they won many of the lower weight matches.

Boyceville finally began to flip that script with Nick Hillman’s pin at 160 pounds. Tyler Dormanen (182), Bash Nielson (195) and Wyatt Sell (106) also scored pins for the Bulldogs and Keegan Plemon received a forfeit at heavyweight but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs came up seven points short in the 43-36 loss.

Fond du Lac 43, Boyceville 36

113-Wesley Howe (F) received forfeit; 120-Austin Zinn (F) pinned Brady Mast (B), 2:37) 126-Ryker Benitz (B) received forfeit; 132-Dante Santana (F) majored Emma Gruenhagen (B), 12-0; 138-Logan Schmitz (F) pinned Jake Bialzik (B), 3:30; 145-Connor Bossenbroek (F) received forfeit; 152-Michael Streblow (F) pinned Keegan Cole (B), 0:13; 160-Nick Hillman (B) pinned Drew Baseley (F), 1:51; 170-Zachary Theisen (F) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (B), 2:30; 182-Tyler Dormanen (B) pinned Armond Wempner (F), 1:54; 195-Sebastian Nielson (B) pinned Logan Sabel (F), 1:33; 220-Samuel Brunke (F) dec. John Klefstad (B), 14-11; 285-Keegan Plemon (B) received forfeit; 106-Wyatt Sell (B) pinned Saisar Castro (F), 4:20.

Adams-Friendship

The third match of the day proved to be the charm for Boyceville as it trounced Adams-Friendship 54-18 for its first and as it would turn out only win at this year’s Devils Duals.

Adams-Friendship surrendered seven forfeits (good for 42 points) to Boyceville, who also added pins by Bash Nielson (195) and John Klefstad (223) to its final tally.

Boyceville 54, Adams-Friendship 18

120-Blayde Wallner (AF) pinned Brady Mast (B), 5:39; 126-Emma Gruenhagen (B) over (AF) received forfeit; 132-Jordan Dolata (AF) pinned Ryker Benitz (B), 1:09; 138-Jake Bialzik (B) received forfeit; 145-Double Forfeit; 152-James Kujawa (AF) pinned Keegan Cole (B), 0:29) 160-Nick Hillman (B) received forfeit; 170-Jack Gruenhagen (B) received forfeit; 182-Tyler Dormanen (B) received forfeit; 195-Sebastian Nielson (B) pinned Anthony Kujawa (AF), 4:56; 220-John Klefstad (B) pinned Preston Wampler (AF), 1:18; 285-Keegan Plemon (B) received forfeit; 106-Wyatt Sell (B) received forfeit; 113-Double Forfeit.

Campbellsport

Once gain, the Bulldogs found themselves trailing early as Campbellsport opened with three straight pins and had four in five matches to take a 24 to zip lead.

Nick Hillman won a 13-7 decision at 160 to give Boyceville its first victory in the dual.

Campbellsport added another fall at 170 but the Bulldogs received a forfeit at 182 and a pin by Nielson at 195.

Campbellsport, however, won four of the final five matches via pins and a forfeit to claim a 54-18 win.

Campbellsport 54, Boyceville 18

126-Ostin Blanchard (C) pinned Emma Gruenhagen (B), 2:38; 132-Brody Nolan (C) pinned Ryker Benitz (B), 0:59; 138-Sam Koth (C) pinned Jake Bialzik (B), 0:47; 145-Double Forfeit; 152-JJ Ksioszk (C) pinned Keegan Cole (B), 0:45; 160-Nick Hillman (B) dec.Aydan Meilahn (C), 13-7; 170-Sebastian Meyer (C) pinned Bryan Vazquez (B), 5:23; 182-Jack Gruenhagen (B) received forfeit; 195-Sebastian Nielson (B) pinned Kyle Murphy (C), 2:37; 220-Joseph Volz (C) pinned John Klefstad (B), 1:38; 285-Keegan Plemon (B) dec. Michael Salinas (C), 7-2; 106-Karsten Krueger (C) pinned Wyatt Sell (B), 0:26; 113-Chris Meyer (C) received forfeit; 120-Drake Muellenbach (C) pinned Brady Mast (B), 1:06.

Cumberland

In the final round of the tournament, Boyceville faced the Beavers of Cumberland.

Following a familiar pattern, Boyceville fell behind early as Cumberland won five of the first six matches (three via pins) for a 27-6 lead.

Bryan Vazquez’s pin at 160 was the only Bulldog win during that period.

But beginning with Tyler Dormanen’s pin at 182 pounds, Boyceville won four straight to take a 30-27 lead thanks to a fall by John Klefstad at 220 and a pair of forfeits.

Unfortunately, the Beavers closed out the dual with pins at 106 and 126 pounds and two forfeits to triumph 51-30.

Cumberland 51, Boyceville 30

132-Jack Owens (C) dec. Emma Gruenhagen (B), 7-0; 138-Boaz West (C) pinned Jake Bialzik (B), 2:29; 145-Ty Kieckhoefer (C) received forfeit; 152-DauTre Allen (C) pinned Keegan Cole (B), 1:35; 160-Bryan Vazquez (B) pinned Connor Burke (C), 2:31; 170-Josh Simon (C) pinned Nick Hillman (B), 2:47; 182-Tyler Dormanen (B) pinned Gabe Erickson (C), 1:34; 195-Sebastian Nielson (B) received forfeit; 220-John Klefstad (B) pinned Miguel Sanchez (C), 0:15; 285-Keegan Plemon (B) received forfeit; 106-Peter Montgomery (C) pinned Wyatt Sell (B),1:39; 113-Cooper Schramski (C) received forfeit; 120-Dawson Johnson (C) received forfeit; 126: Drake Welker (C) pinned Brady Mast (B), 0:51.