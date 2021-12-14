Beavers batter Topper girls

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Kristine Giammattei

Sports Correspondent

The Glenwood City girls’ basketball team traveled to Augusta for its only game last week sans head coach Dean Bellanti.

Assistant coach Samantha Schreiber stepped in to guide the Hilltoppers in the game versus the Augusta Beavers last Monday, December 6. The Lady Toppers were beaten 33-63 to fall to 0-5 on the season.

Glenwood City kept pace with Augusta for the first half of the game, trailing only by 11 points at the intermission, 16-27.

But, in the second half, the Beavers put the offensive pedal to the floor and doubled up the visiting Hilltoppers on the scoreboard, 35 to 17, en route to the 30-point win. In that final 18 minutes of play, Augusta hit netted five of its seven three-point shots.

Senior Kendall Schutz led the Hilltoppers in scoring with 12 points, splitting the points with six in the first half and six in the second half, two of those points from the free throw line.

Freshman Jenna McCarthy stepped up to add an additional eight points to the scoreboard with her freshman teammate Isabel Davis adding on four points. Throughout the game, sophomore Michaela Blaser increased the overall score by adding seven points while junior Libby Wagner added a two-point basket in the last half.

“With good defense the girls were able to stay within 11 at half. In the second half, Augusta was able to open the lead by hitting 3-point baskets, while we were able to get shots, we struggled to put the ball in the basket. The girls played hard the entire game and also made some positive progress in our focus areas,” stated assistant coach Samantha Schreiber.

With last week’s Friday night game at Elk Mound postponed due to bad weather, the team sets their eyes to their busy schedule with games this week, including at home last evening against Elmwood/Plum City and this Friday, when they venture to Spring Valley. The girls have another away game next Tuesday, December 21 at Clayton to round out the team’s games before the holiday break.