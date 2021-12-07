Bulldog wrestlers finish 1-2 in Cumberland Duals

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

CUMBERLAND — The Bulldog wrestlers opened their season at the Island City Duals in Cumberland last Friday night, December 3.

With illness and COVID-related issues depleting its ranks, Boyceville finished 1-2 in the six-team dual-style tournament.

Boyceville lost to St. Croix Central 57-24 in the opening round and Tomahawk 66-18 in the third and final round. In between, the Bulldogs easily dispatched Turtle Lake/Clayton 54-6.

“We wrestled two very good teams in SCC and Tomahawk,” stated Boyceville head coach Jamie Olson.

The senior quartet of Ira Bialzik, Keegan Plemon, Tyler Dormanen and John Klefstad accounted for ten of the Bulldogs’ 16 wins over the course of the tournament. Bialzik (170) and Plemon (285) finished with unblemished marks of 3-0 while both Tyler Dormanen (182) and Klefstad (220) were 2-1.

In the opening match against St. Croix Central, Boyceville forfeited at five weight classes which, in the end, proved too much to overcome.

“I thought our kids fought hard in the SCC dual but we just gave up too many free points via forfeits,” said Olson. “Overall, we wrestled with some grit and I was happy with our performance against them.”

All four wins against St. Croix Central came via pin falls by Jake Bialzik (138), Ira Bialzik (170), John Klefstad (220), and Keegan Plemon (285).

But, one of the best matches in that dual came at 182 where the Panthers’ Devin Wasley decisioned Tyler Dormanen 6 to 3.

“Dormanen and Wasley had a great match,” Olson noted. “Tyler needed a half second to score a reversal in the second period that would have changed that match.”

In the middle round, Boyceville won all but one of the contested matches it wrestled against Turtle Lake/Clayton. Ira Bialzik (170), Dormanen (182), Jack Gruenhagen (195), Klefstad (220), and Plemon (285) all scored first-period pins against their opponents. In addition, the Bulldogs received four forfeits. The lone Boyceville loss came at 138 pounds where Mason Quade pinned Jake Bialzik for the Lakers’ only six points.

The dual also had double forfeits at 106, 113, 120, and 145 pounds.

Olson said that he was a little disappointed in how the team finished the meet.

Tomahawk scored seven pin falls to go along with four forfeits defeating Boyceville 66-18 in the final round.

“We didn’t necessarily match up real well with them (Tomahawk),” Olson said. “But, I thought we had a chance to win a couple more matches that didn’t go our way.”

The Bulldogs won just three matches from Tomahawk as Ira Bialzik, Dormanen, and Plemon won their respective matches with pins.

“So, overall we did okay,” concluded Olson. “Its important to keep things in perspective. We haven’t had a lot of practice time and we will get better.”

Boyceville will host Cadott in a dual this Thursday before heading to the Dells Duals in Wisconsin Dells on Saturday.

St. Croix Central 57, Boyceville 24

138-Jake Bialzik (B) pinned Brecken Ponath (SCC), 1:03; 145-David Olson (SCC) received forfeit; 152-Noah Nusbaum (SCC) received forfeit; 160-Owen Wasley (SCC) pinned Kyle Lipke (B), 1:01; 170-Ira Bialzik (B) pinned Logan Mahedy (SCC), 0:54; 182-Devin Wasley (SCC) dec. Tyler Dormanen (B), 6-3; 195-Parker Shackleton (SCC) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (B),1:03; 220-John Klefstad (B) pinned Jacob Berends (SCC), 3:55; 285-Keegan Plemon (B) pinned Landon Langer (SCC), 1:23; 106-Garrett DeLong (SCC) received forfeit; 113-Maverick Kostrzak (SCC) received forfeit; 120-Teague Holzer (SCC) received forfeit; 126-Will Schmitt (SCC) pinned Brady Mast (B), 1:51; 132-Gage Kramer (SCC) pinned Ryker Benitz (B), 1:25.

Boyceville 54, Turtle Lake/Clayton 6

145-Double Forfeit; 152-Jeffrey Rubusch (B) received forfeit; 160-Kyle Lipke (B) received forfeit; 170-Ira Bialzik (B) pinned Wyatt Nitchey (TL), 1:10; 182-Tyler Dormanen (B) pinned Ryan Shortess (TL), 0:48; 195-Jack Gruenhagen (B) pinned Dawson Nordquist (TL), 1:46; 220-John Klefstad (Boyceville) pinned Bradley Beecroft (TL), 1:22; 285-Keegan Plemon (B) pinned Patrick McCready (TL), 0:25; 106-Double Forfeit; 113-Double Forfeit; 120-Double Forfeit; 126-Brady Mast (B) received forfeit; 132-Ryker Benitz (B) received forfeit; 138-Mason Quade (TL) pinned Jake Bialzik (B), 2:25.

Tomahawk 66, Boyceville 18

106Jack Derleth (T) received forfeit; 113-Presley Gutbrod (T) received forfeit; 120-Drew Tollefson (T) received forfeit; 126-Addison Peissig (T) pinned Brady Mast (B), 3:04; 132-Blake Felser (T) pinned Ryker Benitz (B), 0:42; 138-Ryan Larson (T) pinned Jake Bialzik (B), 3:05; 145-Samuel Nelson (T) received forfeit; 152-Brayden Jones (T) pinned Jeffrey Rubusch (B), 0:27; 160-Mason Evans (T) pinned Kyle Lipke (B), 0:36; 170-Ira Bialzik (B) pinned Logan Bishop (T), 2:55; 182-Micah Arnott (T) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (B), 1:01; 195-Tyler Dormanen (B) pinned Ethan Trayes (T), 1:12; 220-Marcus Matti (T) over John Klefstad (B), 0:43; 285-Keegan Plemon (B) received forfeit.