Lack of experience could hinder Colfax boys this year

by Marlys Krueger

Sports Correspondent

COLFAX — With seven players gone from last year via the graduation route including four starters, Colfax coach Mark Noll will be looking at four seniors and several underclassmen to step up for the Vikings this season. The Vikings finished with a 7-12 overall record and were 6-8 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play. They ended the season with a second round regional loss to Fall Creek.

Gone are the three leading scorers including Caden Erickson a D-SC Conference Honorable Mention player who averaged 12.1 points a game (ppg), Drew Gibson with a 10.3 ppg average and the leading rebounder with 5.6 rebounds a game, and Noah Heidorn who carried a 7.4 ppg average. Also gone are Max Knudson, Tanner Hoffman, Hunter Rebak, and Danny Cuaquehua.

Hoping to replace these guys are seniors Tristan Lenz who averaged 5.7 ppg and was second in rebounds with 5.2 per game as a junior and, Nate Hydukovich, Ryan Albright and Bryce Sikora.

“Tristan started some games for us last year or was the first player off the bench,” coach Noll who begins his second season leading the Vikings said. “Nate started last year and is one of the best defensive players in the conference and plays really hard. Ryan came off the bench last year and I look for him to have a great senior year. He has improved and gotten stronger. Bryce missed all of last year with an injury and we are looking forward to having him back. He brings great energy and effort to our team,” he stated.

Other seniors battling for time on the court are Coltin Lemon, Dustin Niggemann, and Austin Swanson. Swanson has not played since elementary school but Noll sees some potential with him in practices and expects him to help with team depth under the basket.

Juniors Nick Jensen and Jack Scharlau will be pushing their teammates for playing time as well as sophomore Elijah Entzminger.

“Jack has improved a lot from last year and we look for him to make a big impact on the team,” Noll said. “Nick should bring a physical edge to the court. He has great hands and is a good rebounder.Elijah came on strong over the summer for us. He is aggressive and can score for us,” he added.

Strengths for the team should be teamwork, quickness and aggressive play, according to Noll while their weakness may be the lack of experienced players at the varsity level. Goals for the team are to improve everyday and every game. They also want to finish the season strong and make a great run in the regional tournament.

Noll expects defending conference champions Spring Valley to be a top competitor again along with Durand, Elk Mound, and Mondovi due to the fact they all return a lot of experienced players.

Colfax begins the season at home against Amery Nov. 30.

2021-22 Roster

Seniors: Ryan Albricht, Nate Hydukovich, Coltin Lemon, Tristan Lenz, Dustin Niggemann, Bryce Sikora, Austin Swanson

Juniors: Brodee Everson, Kyle Irwin, Nick Jensen, Mitch Medin, Jack Scharlau, Brian Tuschl

Sophomores: Elijah Entzminger, Colton Hoffman, Blake Johnson, Camron Molina, Eli Ralph, Mason Yarrington

Freshmen: Nate Edwards, Brady Elmer, Aiden Fischer, John Riebe, Hunter Roberts, Benjamin Scharlau, Logan Swartz, Drew Buchner