2022 State Park and Forest Admission Stickers and Trail Passes available for purchase on November 26

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the 2022 state park and forest admission passes will go on sale Nov. 26.

Get ahead of the fun and give those looking to find an adventure access to some of the most scenic areas in Wisconsin, including thousands of miles of trails, dozens of beaches and a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities.

“We are excited to offer admission stickers and trail passes earlier this year and look forward to welcoming visitors to our state parks, forests and trails for a post-Thanksgiving Day adventure,” said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Parks Director. “Visitors can celebrate the new year a month early by purchasing admission stickers online, at state park and forest properties or over the phone.”

Wisconsin state park sticker illustration with human and animal footprints in the sand next to water

The 2022 stickers and passes for admission to parks, forests, recreation areas and trails are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2022.

The vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state parks, forests and recreation areas across Wisconsin.

The stickers are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require the sticker.

Give the gift of the great outdoors by purchasing admission stickers and trail passes for family, friends and co-workers in time for the holidays. The DNR recommends purchasing stickers by Friday, Dec. 10 to receive them before the holidays.

A state trail pass is required for all people age 16 or older biking, in-line skating, horseback riding, cross-country skiing or off-highway motorcycling on specific state trails. A state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking.

An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. If there is more than one vehicle registered to the same household, additional state park and forest stickers are available for $15.50 for residents and $20.50 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13 is available for Wisconsin residents 65 years of age and older. Annual trail passes are $25 for residents and non-residents.

Resident and non-resident annual admission stickers are available online and at individual state park and forest properties via drive-up window service, self-registration kiosks or over the phone. State trail passes are available only at individual properties.

Those interested in purchasing a bulk order of annual admission stickers on behalf of themselves or their organization can fill out this questionnaire and DNR staff will assist with the order.

More information about the Wisconsin state park and forest vehicle admission sticker is available on the DNR website.