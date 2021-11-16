GCHS participate in UW-EC Honors Band

The UW-Eau Claire Music & Theatre Arts Department hosted the 2021 UWEC High School Honors Band on Saturday, November 6th. Students from throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota were selected to participate in this year’s band based on solo & ensemble experience, honors activities, and director’s recommendation. Over 500 students from 84 high schools applied. The students practiced all day and performed an evening concert at the Pablo Confluence Center. Glenwood City students selected this year were, in no particular order: Mali Draxler (clarinet), Lyra Ketola (clarinet), Elsja Meijer (clarinet), Kiley Leduc (clarinet), Emma Lamb (horn), Kyra Dahl (horn), Charlie Lamb (trombone), and Emily Tews (percussion). The bands were directed by Dr. John Stewart (UWEC), Dr. Phil Ostrander (UWEC), Mr. Chris Gleason (Sun Prairie, WI), and Dr. Erika Svanoe (Augsburg University). —photo submitted