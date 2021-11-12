SCVGS to meet November 18

SCVGS will meet on November 18 at the River Falls Public Library at 7:00 p.m. in the main floor meeting room.

Magdalena Pala, presenter, has lived half her life in Poland and half in the United States. She will present a history of Poland, changes of state territory, and rise of multi-ethnic populations throughout the centuries. Magdalena came to the US as a postdoctoral fellow and eventually joined the Department of Chemistry at UW–River Falls, where she taught for twenty years.

This meeting is open to the public. It will also be presented via Zoom to members who cannot attend the meeting. The Zoom link will be sent to members the week of the meeting. Please wear a face mask as advised by the St. Croix County Public Health Department for public indoor settings. If you have any questions, contact Darcy at 715-307-5149.