Protecting those who protect us: Annual Crash Responder Safety Week places the spotlight on a dangerous job and what every driver can do to help

Every year, an average of 136,000 traffic crashes happen throughout the State of Wisconsin. Many of these crashes create a need for emergency response because of property damages or urgent medical needs.

Governor Tony Evers proclaimed November 8-14, 2021 as Crash Responder Safety Week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) joins other organizations in a nationwide effort to raise awareness about the important, dangerous job of crash response.

“Thousands of first responders and highway workers put their lives on the line every day to help us,” Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We can help them too, every time we get behind the wheel. Always eliminate distractions, mind your speed and watch for roadside incidents.”

Every driver makes a difference

• Move Over/slow down when passing by an incident scene to provide a protective buffer for responders and the motorists behind you.

• If you can “Steer It, Clear It.” Many drivers think they should not move their car if they are involved in a fender bender or crash. If (and only if) your car is drivable and there are no injuries, you should move your car to the shoulder or nearby safe place off of the road before calling 911.

• Plan ahead. Know before you go with 511wi.gov for updates on road conditions and incidents.

• Visit wisconsindot.gov/staysafe to learn more about safe driving tips, links to best practices for winter road safety, and the law.

During this week

• Stories from the field – WisDOT will feature social media stories from first responders across Wisconsin who have had close calls while responding to highway incidents.

• Podcast – WisDOT will share interviews from first responders on the frontlines of crash response in Wisconsin.

• Freeway Service Team – WisDOT is unveiling a new look and new sponsor for our Freeway Service team vehicles.

With the winter driving season beginning to take shape, Crash Responder Safety Week is a timely reminder about the need for every driver to plan ahead, be patient and exercise additional caution on the road. WisDOT asks that interested parties join the discussion on social media using any of the following hashtags: #CRSW; #CRSW2021; #MoveOver; #SlowDown; #MoveOverSlowDown