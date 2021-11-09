EMVB says website should be updated

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

ELK MOUND — Members of the Elk Mound Village Board agree that the village’s website should be updated.

Steven Abraham, village president, reported at the November 1 meeting that when he accesses the village’s website, there are seven Village of Elk Mound banners he must scroll past to reach the menu.

The menu tabs (such as “board committees/agendas,” “current events,” “parks” “calendars,” “community center” and “solid waste and recycling”) should be just below one banner at the top so that people can more easily access the information they need, Abraham said.

Pat Hahn, village clerk-treasurer, said she only sees one Elk Mound banner whenever she accesses the the website.

Chad Weinberger, Elk Mound police chief, said that he, too, only sees one banner.

The Colfax Messenger has accessed the village’s website from three different computers and sees multiple banners at the top.

The banners include the shadow image of an elk, “Village of Elk Mound, Dunn County, Wisconsin. Welcome!” and various scenes from around Elk Mound, including the castle on Mound Hill with children sitting in the windows, the Elk Mound village hall in the winter with snow, Mound View Elementary, a flower bed, the castle on Mound Hill with no one sitting in the windows, and an Elk Mound Community Fire Department truck with firefighters in their dress uniforms standing next to it.

Perhaps one banner could be selected for the top of the website and could be rotated as the seasons change, Abraham suggested.

Weinberger said he believed the reason some people see all of the banners when they visit the website is because of a formatting error and that the banners are supposed to rotate and change every few seconds.

“It’s repetitive,” Abraham said, adding that there should be one “welcome” and that the banners should not rotate.

An estimate from two years ago is that it would cost $3,000 to $5,000 to update the village’s website, Hahn said.

One concern is that there are Google calendars associated with the website, and the calendars have to be managed correctly, Hahn said.

The Village of Colfax’s website is “nice and clean,” Abraham said.

“You want it to be intuitive (like the Colfax website),” he said.

After the website is updated, it should be in a format village employees can update as needed, Abraham said.

One village board member suggested obtaining a new estimate for updating the website so the amount could be included in the village’s budget.

Perhaps some “in house” talent could be identified to help with updating the website along with including the update in the budget, Abraham said.

Other business

In other business, the Elk Mound Village Board:

• Approved the annual renewal of the license for VLCL Properties/Nelson Mobile Home Park. There have been no issues at the park, Hahn said.

• Approved a bartender operator’s license for Weston Moschkau (Travel Stop).