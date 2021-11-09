Colfax school district Veterans Day program: “Honoring All Who Served”

COLFAX — The theme for the School District of Colfax’s Veterans Day program on Thursday will be “Honoring All Who Served.”

The Veterans Day program begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 11, in the Colfax High School gymnasium.

Veterans and members of the general public are invited to attend, and the program will be live-streamed on the Colfax school district’s website under “Viking TV.”

Veterans contribute to American society in many ways and not only during their time on active duty. The month of November is honoring National Veterans and Military Families, according to a news release about the Veterans Day program from William C. Yingst Jr., school district administrator.

United States Navy Captain (Retired) Mark Gilberts of Sand Creek will be the guest speaker at the Veterans Day program.

Captain Gilberts earned his four-year degree and his Doctorate in Dental Surgery from Marquette University. He was selected for postgraduate training in Comprehensive Dentistry at Bethesda’s Naval Dental School.

Captain Gilberts served as a U.S. Navy dentist for over 30 years in a variety of duty locations, including Okinawa, Japan; California; Bethesda, Maryland; 1991 Gulf War; the USS Theodore Roosevelt; and Kuwait — Operation Enduring Freedom, to name a few.

As part of the Veterans Day program, the Colfax High School and Colfax Middle School bands will perform, and the Colfax High School choir will sing patriotic songs as well.

Cookies and coffee will be available for the veterans and visitors after the program.